CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Revised Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, announced that it has revised its preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2019, which were previously reported on January 23, 2020. In connection with the preparation and review of its 2019 financial statements, the Company has concluded it is necessary to record an additional loan loss provision of $16 million for fourth quarter 2019. The need for additional provision was determined through the Company's internal monitoring processes for reviewing problem credits and resulted from new information obtained in the first quarter of 2020. The additional provision is based on information obtained subsequent to preliminary results on January 23rd and related to the previously disclosed large nonperforming asset. The Company recorded the additional provision as a result of recent deterioration in the borrower's business and the value of the underlying collateral.

The Company's previously reported preliminary results included net income of $11.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2019, and full-year 2019 net income of $40.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share. After the impact of the additional provision (net of tax), the Company now reports a net loss of $700 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share for fourth quarter 2019, and full-year 2019 net income of $28.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Full-year net income of $28.5 million still resulted in a year-over-year increase of 45% and $0.11 per diluted change for full-year 2019, a 23% year-over-year increase.

"The provision had a negative impact on our fourth quarter and 2019 results, but it does not change our strong outlook for 2020 earnings," said CrossFirst's President and CEO George F. Jones, Jr. "I continue to remain very proud of our teams and what we have accomplished for the year. Even after the additional provision, we were able to deliver a 45% increase in net income for full-year 2019."

Material Updates to the Provision

The Company recorded a total provision of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter and $29.9 million for full year 2019 instead of the $3.4 million and $13.9 million initially reported. After the increased provision, the allowance to total loans increased to 1.48% at December 31, 2019 from 1.18% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. In addition, the total allowance was $56.9 million at year end 2019 compared to $37.8 million at year-end 2018. No additional charge-offs were recorded from what was originally reported on January 23, 2020.

Impact to Income Taxes

CrossFirst’s revised effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 12.7%, compared to the previously reported effective tax rate of 16.6%.

Updated Previously Furnished Earnings Materials

In addition to issuing this revised earnings release, the Company has revised its earnings presentation and posted the materials on the Company's website. The Company believes these revisions only relate to its fourth quarter and annual results for 2019 and do not impact any statements in its previously filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission for any other period, and therefore, those previous reports may continue to be relied upon as filed.

For completeness, the Company has included all previously announced financial results disclosures and related tables with this press release as revised. These results supersede the results previously disclosed in the January 23, 2020 press release.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

Approaching $5 billion of assets with 30% operating revenue growth compared to full-year 2018





Quarterly net loss of $700 thousand, compared to net income of $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018





Full-year net income of $28.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 45%





Diluted EPS of $0.58 for full-year 2019, a year-over-year increase of 23%





Achieved efficiency ratios of 55.6% for the quarter and 58.4% for the year





Grew loans by $223 million from the previous quarter and $793 million or 26% since year-end December 31, 2018





Grew deposits by $266 million from the previous quarter and $716 million or 22% since year-end December 31, 2018





Book value per share of $11.58 at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.21 at December 31, 2018

Quarter-to-Date

December 31, Year-to-Date,

December 31,



2018 2019 2018 2019 (Dollars in millions except per share data) Operating revenue(1) $ 33.5 $ 39.4 $ 116.5 $ 150.2 Net income (loss) $ 10.3 $ (0.7 ) $ 19.6 $ 28.5 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.58 Return on average assets 1.06 % (0.06 )% 0.56 % 0.63 % Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets(2) 0.67 % (0.06 )% 0.57 % 0.61 % Return on average common equity 9.03 % (0.46 )% 5.34 % 5.38 % Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity(2) 9.20 % (0.46 )% 5.47 % 5.46 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.17 % 3.29 % 3.26 % Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(3) 3.51 % 3.23 % 3.39 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 60.2 % 55.6 % 73.6 % 58.4 % Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(2)(3) 61.4 % 54.7 % 67.7 % 57.2 % (1) Net interest income plus non-interest income. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure. (3) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental federal tax rate used is 21.0%.

Income from Operations

Net Interest Income

The Company produced interest income of $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and remained flat from the previous quarter due to the declining interest rate environment. Full-year interest income is up 38% year-over-year primarily as a result of continued strong growth in average earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets declined from 5.00% to 4.76% during the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to the movement of variable rate assets indexed to market rates.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.0 million, or 22% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018 and 9% lower than the third quarter of 2019. Average interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $3.3 billion, an increase of $806 million or 33% from the same quarter in 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest-bearing deposit mix changes during the quarter were a result of responding to declining rates to lower margin exposure, therefore most of the new deposit growth came from variable rate accounts. Non-deposit funding costs decreased to 1.86% from 1.95% in the third quarter of 2019 while overall cost of funds for the quarter was 1.71%, compared to 1.94% for the third quarter of 2019.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin declined to 3.23% for the quarter compared to 3.51% for the same quarter in 2018, reflecting the impact of the declining rate environment. For full-year 2019, the Company reported a tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.31%, slightly lower than full-year 2018 results. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of both 2019 and 2018, and $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income totaled $37.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 or 4% greater than the third quarter of 2019. Full-year 2019 net interest income totaled $141.4 million or 28% higher than the same period of 2018, reflecting the Company's strong balance sheet growth and maintenance of net interest margin.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 83%, compared to the same quarter of 2018 and decreased $1.0 million, or 32%, lower compared to the third quarter of 2019. While the Company continues to increase fee income commensurate with its growth, during the quarter the Company recorded $0.5 million of bond gains as well as more income from the back to back swap program than in the fourth quarter in 2018. The reduction in non-interest income from the prior quarter was due to increased activity for swap fees and a one-time $0.8 million gain related to a change in derivative valuation in the third quarter of 2019. For full-year 2019, non-interest income increased $2.6 million compared to full-year 2018 primarily due to the increased swap activity, the revaluation of the swap program, and the additional activity derived from additional balance sheet and customer growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.7 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $0.7 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2019. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, salary and employment-related expenses increased $1.4 million for additional employee headcount required to support growth and data processing costs were higher from the Company's increased volumes of activity from balance sheet growth and a larger customer base. As compared to the third quarter of 2019, salary and employment-related expenses decreased $0.4 million as a result of continuing to manage resource allocation and hiring, FDIC insurance expense increased as a result of a one-time small bank credit in the third quarter and professional fees increased $0.6 million. For full-year 2019, non-interest expense increased 2% or $1.9 million compared to full-year 2018 primarily due to salary and employment expenses to support growth and higher data processing costs.

CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 12.7% as compared to (13.9)% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The year-over-year change was due to higher earnings, state tax credits related to our new headquarters, a reduction in tax-exempt income due to average yields on tax exempt securities decreasing, and permanent tax benefits from stock-based compensation awards vested and exercised in 2018 as compared to 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was not available due to a quarterly net loss, and was (16.8)% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For both of the comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio creating an effective tax rate lower than the statutory tax rates.

Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis

During the fourth quarter of 2019, total assets increased by $280 million, or 6%, compared to September 30, 2019 with both strong loan and deposit growth. Asset growth for CrossFirst was $824 million, or 20%, year-over-year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, total available for sale investment securities increased $9 million to $742 million, while the overall average for the quarter was $745 million. Tax-exempt municipal securities on average increased $35 million and mortgage-backed securities decreased $19 million. Overall, the Company increased the size of the bond portfolio during 2019 by $78 million, or 12% compared to year-end 2018. The increase in investment securities was part of management's strategy to manage liquidity and optimize income.

Loan Growth Results

The Company continued to maintain a diversified loan portfolio while experiencing strong loan growth of 6% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 26% since December 31, 2018. Loan yields declined 32 basis points in the overall portfolio commensurate with the adjustable rate loan movements in LIBOR and Prime during the quarter. The Company experienced $174 million in payoffs for the quarter, but funded $255 million in loans to new borrowers to replace and grow the overall portfolio.

(Dollars in millions) 4Q18

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 % of

Total QoQ

Growth

($) QoQ

Growth

(%)(1) YoY

Growth

($) YoY

Growth

(%)(1) Average loans (gross) Commercial and industrial $ 1,021 $ 1,145 $ 1,224 $ 1,284 $ 1,315 35 % $ 31 2 % $ 294 29 % Energy 349 367 383 389 400 11 11 3 51 15 Commercial real estate 810 866 946 974 1,007 27 33 3 197 24 Construction and land development 449 444 457 487 599 16 112 23 150 33 Residential real estate 240 310 342 362 384 10 22 6 144 60 Consumer & Equity Lines 42 44 46 45 45 1 — (1 ) 3 5 Total $ 2,911 $ 3,176 $ 3,398 $ 3,541 $ 3,750 100 % $ 209 6 % $ 839 29 % Yield on loans for the period ending 5.56 % 5.75 % 5.66 % 5.53 % 5.21 % (1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Deposit Growth Results



The Company continues to maintain a traditional deposit mix, with the goal of keeping pace with growth in the loan portfolio. Deposit growth was primarily funded with money market accounts during the fourth quarter, which have historically adjusted with movements in Federal Funds rates. During the fourth quarter, the Company added short term wholesale funding and $62 million of brokered deposits to replace the brokered funding that previously rolled off in the third quarter of 2019.

(Dollars in millions)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19 % of

Total

QoQ

Growth

($)

QoQ

Growth

(%)(1)

YoY

Growth

($) YoY

Growth

(%)(1)

Average deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 492 $ 477 $ 513 $ 535 $ 522 14 % $ (13 ) (3 )% $ 30 6 % Transaction deposits 63 104 144 135 200 5 % 65 49 137 217 Savings and money market deposits 1,498 1,544 1,560 1,744 1,854 49 % 110 6 356 24 Time deposits 913 1,165 1,305 1,277 1,226 32 % (51 ) (4 ) 313 34 Total $ 2,966 $ 3,290 $ 3,522 $ 3,691 $ 3,802 100 % 111 3 % $ 836 28 % Cost of deposits for the period ending 1.70 % 1.96 % 1.99 % 1.94 % 1.70 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending 2.04 % 2.30 % 2.33 % 2.26 % 1.97 % (1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Asset Quality Position



The Company added to the allowance for loan loss as a result of the adverse changes in the large nonperforming loan described above and in order to support loan growth and other changes in relative risk for the overall portfolio, recording a provision expense of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter. Net charge-offs were $5.5 million for the quarter, including a partial charge-off of the large non-performing loan described above, as compared to charge-offs of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter in 2018. The following table provides information regarding asset quality as well as other asset quality metrics.

Asset quality (Dollars in millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Non-accrual loans $ 17.8 $ 13.0 $ 50.0 $ 43.6 $ 39.7 Other real estate owned — 2.5 2.5 2.5 3.6 Non-performing assets 17.8 15.5 52.8 46.7 47.9 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing — — 0.2 0.6 4.6 Loans 30 - 89 days past due 3.7 31.1 23.6 64.7 6.8 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 0.2 0.7 — 4.7 5.5 Asset quality metrics (%) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.36 % 1.18 % 1.00 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.23 1.22 1.24 1.18 1.48 Allowance for loan loss to non-performing loans 212 307 85 97 129 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.03 0.09 — 0.53 0.58 Provision to average loans(1) 0.61 0.36 0.34 0.54 2.05 (1) Interim periods annualized.



Capital Position

At December 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity totaled $602 million, or $11.58 per share, compared to $602 million, or $11.59 per share, at September 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $594 million and tangible book value per share was $11.43 at December 31, 2019.

Period-end (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 490 $ 481 $ 499 $ 602 $ 602 Book value per share $ 10.21 $ 10.63 $ 11.00 $ 11.59 $ 11.58 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 10.04 $ 10.46 $ 10.83 $ 11.44 $ 11.43 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.75 % 11.23 % 11.02 % 12.91 % 12.20 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.53 11.23 11.04 12.93 12.22 Total capital ratio 13.51 12.20 12.04 13.90 13.43 Leverage ratio 12.43 11.15 10.87 12.57 12.06 (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company issued 6,594,362 new shares in its initial public offering, including the over-allotment, bringing its total net proceeds from the offering to approximately $87.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support growth, organically or through mergers and acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. As previously disclosed, the Company is currently considering using a portion of the net proceeds for the opening of a second smaller full-service branch in the Dallas MSA, in addition to consistently evaluating other strategic opportunities.

Cautionary Notice about Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is filed. This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. Any statements about management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About CrossFirst

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Income

Table 3. Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income (2018 & 2019)

Table 4. 2018 - 2019 Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

Table 5. Linked Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2018 2019

(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,541 $ 187,320 Available-for-sale securities - taxable 296,133 298,208 Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt 367,545 443,426 Premises and equipment, held for sale 3,444 — Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $56,896 and $37,826 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 3,022,921 3,795,348 Premises and equipment, net 74,945 70,210 Restricted equity securities 14,525 17,278 Interest receivable 14,092 15,716 Foreclosed assets held for sale — 3,619 Deferred tax asset 16,316 13,782 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 7,796 7,694 Bank-owned life insurance 63,811 65,689 Other 9,146 12,943 Total assets $ 4,107,215 $ 4,931,233 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 484,284 $ 521,826 Savings, NOW and money market 1,714,136 2,162,187 Time 1,009,677 1,239,746 Total deposits 3,208,097 3,923,759 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 75,406 14,921 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 312,985 358,743 Other borrowings 884 921 Interest payable and other liabilities 19,507 31,245 Total liabilities 3,616,879 4,329,589 Stockholders’ equity Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $25 liquidation value: authorized - 5,000,000 shares, issued - 0 and 1,200,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 12 — Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 51,969,203 and 45,074,322 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 451 520 Additional paid-in capital 454,512 519,870 Retained earnings 38,567 64,888 Other (196 ) (85 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,010 ) 16,451 Total stockholders’ equity 490,336 601,644 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,107,215 $ 4,931,233





TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) Interest Income Loans, including fees

Available for sale securities $ 40,813 $ 49,208 $ 130,075 $ 191,527 Available for sale securities - Taxable 2,243 1,894 7,972 8,540 Available for sale securities - Tax-exempt 3,135 3,191 14,757 12,011 Deposits with financial institutions 615 601 3,096 3,053 Dividends on bank stocks 262 286 980 1,087 Total interest income 47,068 55,180 156,880 216,218 Interest Expense Deposits 12,733 16,247 39,372 67,668 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 440 91 1,068 592 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,533 1,628 5,841 6,367 Other borrowings 47 35 231 147 Total interest expense 14,753 18,001 46,512 74,774 Net Interest Income 32,315 37,179 110,368 141,444 Provision for Loan Losses 4,500 19,350 13,500 29,900 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 27,815 17,829 96,868 111,544 Non-Interest Income Service charges and fees (rebates) on customer accounts (62 ) 163 444 604 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities (70 ) 520 538 987 Impairment of premises and equipment held for sale — — (171 ) (424 ) Gain on sale of loans 209 — 827 207 Income from bank-owned life insurance 458 462 1,969 1,878 Swap fee income, net (14 ) 338 285 2,753 Other non-interest income 674 703 2,191 2,710 Total non-interest income 1,195 2,186 6,083 8,715 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,429 13,818 56,118 57,114 Occupancy 2,015 2,048 8,214 8,349 Professional fees 899 1,041 3,320 2,964 Deposit insurance premiums 775 767 3,186 2,787 Data processing 525 676 1,995 2,544 Advertising 709 685 2,691 2,455 Software and communication 672 910 2,630 3,317 Depreciation and amortization 482 414 1,788 1,734 Other non-interest expense 1,660 1,526 5,813 6,384 Total non-interest expense 20,166 21,885 85,755 87,648 Net Income (Loss) Before Taxes 8,844 (1,870 ) 17,196 32,611 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,490 ) (1,170 ) (2,394 ) 4,138 Net Income (Loss) $ 10,334 $ (700 ) $ 19,590 $ 28,473 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.22 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.59 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Share $ 0.22 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.58

TABLE 3. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 281,709 $ 8,952 3.18 % $ 330,051 $ 9,627 2.92 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 459,231 17,856 3.89 390,908 14,533 3.72 Federal funds sold 16,377 339 2.07 15,195 364 2.40 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 159,279 2,757 1.73 139,538 2,689 1.93 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) 2,435,424 130,075 5.34 3,468,079 191,527 5.52 Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,352,020 $ 159,979 4.77 % 4,343,771 $ 218,740 5.04 % Allowance for loan losses (30,921 ) (42,015 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 173,556 198,008 Total assets $ 3,494,655 $ 4,499,764 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 56,321 $ 175 0.31 % $ 146,109 $ 1,742 1.19 % Savings and money market deposits 1,410,727 23,405 1.66 1,676,417 35,385 2.11 Time deposits 835,595 15,792 1.89 1,243,304 30,541 2.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,302,643 39,372 1.71 3,065,830 67,668 2.21 FHLB and short-term borrowings 395,825 7,004 1.77 366,577 6,959 1.90 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 864 136 15.69 899 147 16.34 Non-interest-bearing deposits 425,243 — — 512,142 — — Cost of funds 3,124,575 $ 46,512 1.49 % 3,945,448 $ 74,774 1.90 % Other liabilities 12,634 25,708 Stockholders’ equity 357,446 528,608 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,494,655 $ 4,499,764 Net interest income(1) $ 113,467 $ 143,966 Net interest spread(1) 3.28 % 3.14 % Net interest margin(1) 3.39 % 3.31 % (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.





YEAR-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 over 2018 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ 1,449 $ (774 ) $ 675 Securities - tax-exempt(1) (2,568 ) (755 ) (3,323 ) Federal funds sold (26 ) 51 25 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (365 ) 297 (68 ) Gross loans, net of unearned income 56,927 4,525 61,452 Total interest income(1) 55,417 3,344 58,761 Interest Expense Transaction deposits 564 1,003 1,567 Savings and money market deposits 4,911 7,069 11,980 Time deposits 9,115 5,634 14,749 Total interest-bearing deposits 14,590 13,706 28,296 FHLB and short-term borrowings (538 ) 493 (45 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 5 6 11 Total interest expense 14,057 14,205 28,262 Net interest income(1) $ 41,360 $ (10,861 ) $ 30,499 (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.





TABLE 4. 2018 - 2019 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 305,995 $ 2,505 3.25 % $ 317,524 $ 2,180 2.72 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 385,463 3,793 3.90 427,280 3,861 3.59 Federal funds sold 9,239 58 2.49 4,750 19 1.61 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 113,403 558 1.95 152,917 582 1.51 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 2,911,350 40,812 5.56 3,749,865 49,208 5.21 Total interest-earning assets(1) 3,725,450 $ 47,726 5.08 % 4,652,336 $ 55,850 4.76 % Allowance for loan losses (34,818 ) (44,051 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 194,010 201,294 Total assets $ 3,884,642 $ 4,809,579 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 63,223 $ 74 0.46 % $ 200,480 $ 603 1.19 % Savings and money market deposits 1,498,075 7,747 2.05 1,854,042 8,059 1.72 Time deposits 912,882 4,912 2.13 1,225,752 7,585 2.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,474,180 12,733 2.04 3,280,274 16,247 1.97 FHLB and short-term borrowings 439,322 1,984 1.79 366,190 1,719 1.86 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 876 36 16.34 913 35 15.18 Non-interest-bearing deposits 491,689 — — 521,799 — — Cost of funds 3,406,067 $ 14,753 1.72 % 4,169,176 $ 18,001 1.71 % Other liabilities 17,694 34,443 Total stockholders' equity 460,881 605,960 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,884,642 $ 4,809,579 Net interest income(1) $ 32,973 $ 37,849 Net interest spread(1) 3.36 % 3.05 % Net interest margin(1) 3.51 % 3.23 % (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. (3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.





QUARTER TO DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 over 2018 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ 93 $ (418 ) $ (325 ) Securities - tax-exempt(1) 387 (319 ) 68 Federal funds sold (23 ) (16 ) (39 ) Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 167 (143 ) 24 Gross loans, net of unearned income 11,105 (2,709 ) 8,396 Total interest income(1) 11,729 (3,605 ) 8,124 Interest Expense Transaction deposits 305 224 529 Savings and money market deposits 1,672 (1,360 ) 312 Time deposits 1,841 832 2,673 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,818 (304 ) 3,514 FHLB and short-term borrowings (340 ) 75 (265 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1 (2 ) (1 ) Total interest expense 3,479 (231 ) 3,248 Net interest income(1) $ 8,250 $ (3,374 ) $ 4,876 (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0% (2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.

TABLE 5. LINKED QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 335,045 $ 2,263 2.68 % $ 317,524 $ 2,180 2.72 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 392,644 3,592 3.63 427,280 3,861 3.59 Federal funds sold 16,315 89 2.16 4,750 19 1.61 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 171,913 881 2.03 152,917 582 1.51 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 3,540,707 49,327 5.53 3,749,865 49,208 5.21 Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,456,624 $ 56,152 5.00 % 4,652,336 $ 55,850 4.76 % Allowance for loan losses (43,327 ) (44,051 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 197,661 201,294 Total assets $ 4,610,958 $ 4,809,579 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 134,987 $ 386 1.13 % $ 200,480 $ 603 1.19 % Savings and money market deposits 1,743,575 9,553 2.17 1,854,042 8,059 1.72 Time deposits 1,276,571 8,064 2.51 1,225,752 7,585 2.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,155,133 18,003 2.26 3,280,274 16,247 1.97 FHLB and short-term borrowings 345,794 1,703 1.95 366,190 1,719 1.86 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 904 37 16.06 913 35 15.18 Non-interest-bearing deposits 535,467 — — 521,799 — — Cost of funds 4,037,298 $ 19,743 1.94 % 4,169,176 $ 18,001 1.71 % Other liabilities 29,833 34,443 Total stockholders' equity 543,827 605,960 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,610,958 $ 4,809,579 Net interest income(1) $ 36,409 $ 37,849 Net interest spread(1) 3.06 % 3.05 % Net interest margin(1) 3.24 % 3.23 % (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.





LINKED QUARTER VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 over September 30, 2019 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ (118 ) $ 35 $ (83 ) Securities - tax-exempt(1) 310 (41 ) 269 Federal funds sold (51 ) (19 ) (70 ) Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (90 ) (209 ) (299 ) Gross loans, net of unearned income 2,825 (2,944 ) (119 ) Total interest income(1) 2,876 (3,178 ) (302 ) Interest Expense Transaction deposits 195 22 217 Savings and money market deposits 576 (2,070 ) (1,494 ) Time deposits (319 ) (160 ) (479 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 452 (2,208 ) (1,756 ) FHLB and short-term borrowings 97 (81 ) 16 Trust preferred securities, net of FV adjustments — (2 ) (2 ) Total interest expense 549 (2,291 ) (1,742 ) Net interest income(1) $ 2,327 $ (887 ) $ 1,440 (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:

We calculate "return on average tangible common equity" as net income (loss) available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.





We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income (loss)’’ as net income (loss) adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:



• Restructuring charges and adjustments associated with the transition of a former executive - we incurred restructuring charges in the second quarter of 2018 related to the acceleration of certain stock-based compensation and employee costs, some of which were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2018.



• Impairment charges associated with two buildings that were held-for-sale - We acquired a new, larger corporate headquarters to accommodate our business needs, which eliminated the need for two smaller support buildings. The two smaller support buildings had been acquired recently and were extensively remodeled, which resulted in a difference between book and market value for those assets. We sold one of the buildings in 2018. The remaining building was sold during the second quarter of 2019.



• State tax credits as a result of the purchase and improvement of our new corporate headquarters. We acquired a new, larger corporate headquarters to accommodate our business needs. Our purchase and improvement of the new headquarters resulted in state tax credits.



The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income (loss) is net income (loss).

We calculate "Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (loss) (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income (loss) divided by average assets.





We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.





We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.





We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.





We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income (loss) divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 9,809 $ 9,175 $ 9,439 $ 10,384 $ (700 ) $ 17,490 $ 28,298 Average common equity 430,881 466,506 486,880 543,827 605,960 327,446 526,225 Less: average goodwill and intangibles 7,810 7,784 7,759 7,733 7,708 7,847 7,746 Average tangible common equity 423,071 458,722 479,121 536,094 598,252 319,599 518,479 Return on average common equity 9.03 % 7.98 % 7.78 % 7.58 % (0.46 )% 5.34 % 5.38 % Non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity 9.20 % 8.11 % 7.90 % 7.68 % (0.46 )% 5.47 % 5.46 % Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating income (loss): Net Income (Loss) $ 10,334 $ 9,350 $ 9,439 $ 10,384 $ (700 ) $ 19,590 $ 28,473 Add: restructuring charges (815 ) — — — — 4,733 — Less: tax effect(1) (210 ) — — — — 1,381 — Restructuring charges, net of tax (605 ) — — — — 3,352 — Add: fixed asset impairments — — 424 — — 171 424 Less: tax effect(1) — — 109 — — 44 109 Fixed asset impairments, net of tax — — 315 — — 127 315 Add: state tax credit(2) (3,129 ) (1,361 ) — — — (3,129 ) (1,361 ) Non-GAAP core operating income (loss) $ 6,600 $ 7,989 $ 9,754 $ 10,384 $ (700 ) $ 19,940 $ 27,427 (1) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 25.73% (2) No tax effect

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019

(Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets: Net income (loss) 10,334 9,350 9,439 10,384 (700 ) 19,590 28,473 Non-GAAP core operating income (loss) 6,600 7,989 9,754 10,384 (700 ) 19,940 27,427 Average assets 3,884,642 4,168,243 4,402,002 4,610,958 4,809,579 3,494,655 4,499,764 Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.89 % (0.06 )% 0.56 % 0.63 % Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets 0.67 % 0.78 % 0.89 % 0.89 % (0.06 )% 0.57 % 0.61 %

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity: Net income (loss) $ 10,334 $ 9,350 $ 9,439 $ 10,384 $ (700 ) $ 19,590 $ 28,473 Non-GAAP core operating income (loss) 6,600 7,989 9,754 10,384 (700 ) 19,940 27,427 Less: Preferred stock dividends 525 175 — — — 2,100 175 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 9,809 9,175 9,439 10,384 (700 ) 17,490 28,298 Non-GAAP core operating income (loss) available to common stockholders 6,075 7,814 9,754 10,384 (700 ) 17,840 27,252 Average common equity $ 430,881 $ 466,506 $ 486,880 $ 543,827 $ 605,960 $ 327,446 $ 526,225 GAAP return on average common equity 9.03 % 7.98 % 7.78 % 7.58 % (0.46 )% 5.34 % 5.38 % Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity 5.59 % 6.79 % 8.04 % 7.58 % (0.46 )% 5.45 % 5.18 %





Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 490,336 $ 480,514 $ 499,195 $ 602,435 $ 601,644 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 7,796 7,770 7,745 7,720 7,694 Less: preferred stock 30,000 — — — — Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 452,540 $ 472,744 $ 491,450 $ 594,715 $ 593,950 Tangible book value per share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 452,540 $ 472,744 $ 491,450 $ 594,715 $ 593,950 Shares outstanding at end of period 45,074,322 45,202,370 45,367,641 51,969,203 51,969,203 Book value per share $ 10.21 $ 10.63 $ 11.00 $ 11.59 $ 11.58 Tangible book value per share $ 10.04 $ 10.46 $ 10.83 $ 11.44 $ 11.43





Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019

09/30/2019 12/31/2019

12/31/2018 12/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent Non-interest expense $ 20,166 $ 22,631 $ 21,960 $ 21,172 $ 21,885 $ 85,755 $ 87,648 Less: restructuring charge $ (815 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 4,733 $ — Non-GAAP non-interest expense (numerator) 20,981 22,631 21,960 21,172 $ 21,885 $ 81,022 $ 87,648 Net interest income 32,315 33,605 34,874 35,786 37,179 110,368 141,444 Tax equivalent interest income 658 616 612 624 670 3,099 2,522 Non-interest income 1,195 1,645 1,672 3,212 2,186 6,083 8,715 Add: fixed asset impairments $ — $ — $ 424 $ — $ — $ 171 $ 424



Total tax-equivalent income (denominator)



$



34,168



$



35,866



$



37,582



$



39,622



$



40,035



$



119,721



$



153,105 Efficiency Ratio 60.18 % 64.20 % 60.09 % 54.29 % 55.60 % 73.64 % 58.37 % Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent 61.41 % 63.10 % 58.43 % 53.43 % 54.66 % 67.68 % 57.25 %

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. CONTACT:

Matt Needham, Director of Investor Relations

(913) 312-6822

https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com



