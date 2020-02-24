/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), the leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean has been recognized as a Great Place To Work™ certified company.

Known as the global authority on workplace culture, the data-driven, Great Place to Work uses a rigorous multi-step independent analysis, including anonymous surveys and culture briefs, to validate employee experiences and leadership behaviors. The data are then measured against Great Place to Work’s global benchmark data to determine the depth and breadth of the employee work life.

“Our level of associate engagement and quality of work is seldom seen in the hospitality sector,” said Alex Stadlin, Playa Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer. “Our success is rooted in the dedication of our associates and a shared passion for delivering a memorable guest experience.”

“With a steadfast drive, we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating a company culture that not only supports career development but supports the needs of our associates beyond our doors and through all facets of their lives,” said Playa Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Dayna Blank. “We are constantly evolving and introducing new programs that support our company’s vision and passion for being the best all-inclusive hospitality company, she said.”

The survey shows that the company’s emphasis on creating a healthy workplace culture is highly regarded with more than 99 percent of associates recognizing Playa as a great place to work. The analysis further shows that 100% of associates believe in executive leadership and their ability to deliver on their promises.

This most recent recognition joins a host of associate-driven accolades for Playa including being named the 2019 Stevie Hospitality and Leisure Employer of the Year as well as a Top Workplace by the Ft. Lauderdale Sun Sentinel for the last three consecutive years.

Playa Hotels & Resorts also has offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Fairfax, Virginia and regional offices in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts or the all-inclusive properties within the company’s portfolio, visit playaresorts.com .



About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,690 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amy Zocchi

Playa Hotels & Resorts

954-453-1684

press@playaresorts.com



