BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Wiebeck, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James & Associates 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:25pm Eastern Time.



A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com . A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in seven states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com .

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Investor Relations

(813) 259-8032

IR@baldwinriskpartners.com

PRESS

Rachel Carr, Marketing Director

Baldwin Risk Partners

(813) 418-5166 | Rachel.Carr@baldwinriskpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.