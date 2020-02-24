Kite Realty Group Trust to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) (“KRG”) announced today that it will present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Hollywood, Florida. The webcast information is as follows:

Event: Kite Realty Group Trust Management Presentation

When: March 2, 2020, at 2:20 p.m. EST

Where: Live webcast can be accessed at the following link – http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2020/17111262367.cfm

Audio from the conference will be available at the link above from one hour after conclusion of the live event until June 2, 2020.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust

Jason Colton

SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

317.713.2762

jcolton@kiterealty.com



