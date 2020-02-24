Axovant Gene Therapies Announces Closing of $74.7 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and Prefunded Warrants, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT) ("Axovant") today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,631,336 common shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 2,600,000 additional common shares, at a price to the public of $3.75 per share. In addition, and in lieu of common shares, Axovant sold to a certain investor pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,301,998 common shares at a purchase price of $3.74999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common shares, minus the $0.00001 per share exercise price of each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to Axovant from the offering were approximately $74.7 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



SVB Leerink acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Chardan acted as lead manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on January 13, 2017. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com .

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Axovant

Axovant Gene Therapies, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative gene therapy product candidates for debilitating neurological diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations.

Contacts:

Investors and Analysts

David Nassif

Axovant Gene Therapies

Chief Financial Officer

(646) 677-6770

Media

Parag Meswani

Axovant Gene Therapies

(212) 547-2523

investors@axovant.com

media@axovant.com



