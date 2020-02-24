Quotient Limited Reports Concordance Data from Extended Serological Disease Screening Benchmark Study

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today reported positive concordance data for its MosaiQ™ multimodality multiplex Extended Serological Disease Screening (SDS) Microarray confirming feasibility of the MosaiQ system to address the needs of the Company’s donor center customers for serological disease screening.



This benchmarking study was undertaken to assess the performance of the MosaiQ SDS Microarray against a state of the art immunoassay system, the Roche Cobas Serological Disease Screening system. In collaboration with an external laboratory, 58 HIV1/2, 30 HBV, and 30 HCV known seropositive samples were tested alongside 157 known seronegative samples.

Extended SDS Benchmark Study Results

Pathogen



System



Sensitivity %



Specificity %



HIV-1 Cobas 100 100 MosaiQ 100 100 HIV-2 Cobas 100 100 MosaiQ 100 100 HBV Cobas 100 99.4 MosaiQ 100 99.4 HCV Cobas 100 100 MosaiQ 100 100

“These excellent results confirm that we are on the right track with our extended SDS microarray,” said Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer.

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding our expectations of continued growth, the development, regulatory approval, commercialization and impact of MosaiQ and other new products (including the application of MosaiQ to infectious disease diagnostics), and the timing of the issuance of the Company's additional notes. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include delays or denials of regulatory approvals or clearances for products or applications; market acceptance of our products; the impact of competition; the impact of facility expansions and expanded product development, clinical, sales and marketing activities on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing, product development or field trial studies; adverse results in connection with any ongoing or future legal proceeding; continued or worsening adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the Company's ability to satisfy certain closing conditions associated with the issuance of the additional notes; as well as the other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer - peter.buhler@quotientbd.com ; +41 22 545 52 26

Christopher Lindop, Executive Vice President - chris.lindop@quotientbd.com ; +41 799 61 69 38



