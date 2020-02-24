Gibson Energy Announces Dividend Increase and Declares Dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”) (TSX: GEI), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, an increase of $0.01 per common share, which will be payable on April 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.



“Over the past two years, we have focused our business on high-quality, long-term oil infrastructure assets, driven meaningful distributable cash flow per share growth and significantly strengthened our financial position, enabling the Company to resume dividend growth as to deliver on the remaining tenet of the strategy we announced at the start of 2018,” said Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We intend to continue growing our dividend while also ensuring we maintain our strong financial position, including remaining fully-funded for all capital growth with dividends being fully covered by stable, long-term cash flows from our Infrastructure segment.”

About Gibson

Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) including, but not limited to, statements concerning Gibson's dividend policy, projections of dividends and Gibson's intentions to continue growing its dividend, maintain its financial position, remain fully-funded for all capital growth and fund dividends from cash flows from its Infrastructure segment.

These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “aim”, “target”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “predict”, “forecast”, “pursue”, “potential” and “capable” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward looking statements reflect Gibson's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the ability to continue to grow its dividend, generate sufficient cash flows from its Infrastructure segment, future operating and financial results, future growth in world-wide demand for crude oil and petroleum products; crude oil prices; no material defaults by the counterparties to agreements with Gibson; Gibson's ability to obtain qualified personnel, owner-operators, lease operators and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the regulatory framework governing taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Gibson conducts and will conduct its business; changes in credit ratings applicable to Gibson; operating costs; future capital expenditures to be made by Gibson; Gibson's ability to obtain financing for its capital programs on acceptable terms; the Company's future debt levels; the impact of increasing competition on the Company; the impact of changes in government policies on Gibson; the impact of future changes in accounting policies on the Company’s consolidated financial statements; the Company’s ability to successfully implement the plans and programs disclosed in Gibson's strategy and other assumptions inherent in management’s expectations in respect of the forward-looking statements identified herein.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Gibson believe these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements as a result of, among other things, risks inherent in the businesses conducted by Gibson; competitive factors in the industries in which Gibson operates; prevailing global and domestic financial market and economic conditions; world-wide demand for crude oil and petroleum products; volatility of commodity prices, currency and interest rates fluctuations; product supply and demand; operating costs and the accuracy of cost estimates; exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; future capital expenditures; capital expenditures by oil and gas companies; production of crude oil; decommissioning, abandonment and reclamation costs; changes to Gibson's business plans or strategy; ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital, generally, and on terms acceptable to Gibson; changes in government policies, laws and regulations, including environmental and tax laws and regulations; competition for employees and other personnel, equipment, material and services related thereto; dependence on certain key suppliers and key personnel; reputational risks; acquisition and integration risks; risks associated with our Hardisty DRU project; capital project delivery and success; risks associated with Gibson's use of technology; ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary for the conduct of Gibson's business; the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, equipment, materials and services; labour relations; seasonality and adverse weather conditions, including its impact on product demand, exploration, production and transportation; inherent risks associated with the exploration, development, production and transportation of crude oil and petroleum products; and political developments around the world, including the areas in which Gibson operates, many of which are beyond the control of Gibson. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For an additional discussion of material risk factors relating to Gibson and its operations, please refer to those included in Gibson’s Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2020 as filed on SEDAR and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com



