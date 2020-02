nLIGHT to Present at 41st Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a global leader in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that Ran Bareket, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes.



The presentation will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://nlight.net/company/investors .

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

For more information contact:

Jason Willey

Investor Relations and Corporate Development

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 567-4890

jason.willey@nlight.net

