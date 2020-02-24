LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for January 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ), today released its monthly activity report for January 2020.



Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of January were approximately $767 billion, a $3 billion increase, or 0.3%, compared to the end of December 2019.

Total net new assets for January were an inflow of $3.4 billion, translating to a 5.3% annualized growth rate. Total net new advisory assets were $4.0 billion, translating to a 13.2% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of January were $33.5 billion, a $0.2 billion decrease compared to December 2019. Net buying in January was $4.5 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) January December Change January Change 2020 2019 M/M 2019 Y/Y Assets Served Advisory Assets 369.2 365.8 0.9% 298.5 23.7% Brokerage Assets 397.7 398.6 (0.2)% 362.3 9.8% Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 767.0 764.4 0.3% 660.8 16.1% Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets 4.0 3.8 n/m 0.9 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets (0.6) (0.9) n/m (0.2) n/m Total Net New Assets 3.4 2.9 n/m 0.7 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 0.9 0.6 n/m 0.3 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 24.4 24.4 0.0% 22.9 6.6% Deposit Cash Account Balances 4.8 5.0 (4.0)% 4.5 6.7% Total Insured Sweep Balances 29.2 29.4 (0.7)% 27.4 6.6% Money Market Sweep Accounts 1.7 1.9 (10.5)% 4.8 (64.6)% Purchased Money Market Funds 2.5 2.4 4.2% n/a n/a Total Money Market Balances 4.2 4.3 (2.3)% 4.8 (12.5)% Total Client Cash Balances 33.5 33.7 (0.6)% 32.2 4.0%





Net Buy (Sell) Activity 4.5 3.2 n/m 5.0 n/m Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 3,226 3,231 (0.2)% 2,704 19.3% Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 155 155 0.0% 240 (35.4)%

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

