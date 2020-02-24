UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that Keith Leonard, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the upcoming Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference.



Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

Investors

Endurance Advisors

Peter Rahmer / Mike Zanoni

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com / mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

Media

Jason Spark

jason@canalecomm.com







