Premier Nationwide Lending Named a 2020 Best Mortgage Company to Work For

The Texas-based mortgage lender is proud to be recognized for the second year in a row.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Nationwide Lending is honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as one of 2020’s Best Mortgage Companies to Work For. This awards program is a collaboration between National Mortgage News and the Best Companies Group. The process identifies and recognizes the industry’s best employers by providing organizations with valuable employee feedback about their strengths and weaknesses.

The employee survey covers eight topics: Leadership and Planning; Corporate Culture and Communications; Role Satisfaction; Work Environment; Relationship with Supervisor; Training, Development and Resources; Pay and Benefits; and Overall Engagement.

"We are a dynamic group of mortgage professionals with the simple goal of exceeding client expectaions, one loan at a time,” explained Murdock Richard, CEO. “Premier is committed to providing our stellar employees the best possible sense of community, benefits and professional work environment.”

Mortgage companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the leading mortgage companies. Following a thorough assessment, the overall score is comprised of employee survey and the employer questionnaire.

A comment taken from the employee survey sums up the company culture, “Premier Nationwide Lending is an amazing company! I am honored to have the opportunity to work for such a great company, and for such wonderful people. There truly is a great work/life balance here. I’ve had many jobs where I became quickly burned out, but that has not been the case at PNL. At Premier, everyone works very hard, but it is also a family-friendly place that allows for flexibility. This company is also very progressive and always improving itself!”

If you are interested in joining one of the Best Workplaces in the industry, contact us today. To learn more, visit JoinTeamPremier.com

ABOUT PREMIER NATIONWIDE LENDING

Established in 2002, Premier Nationwide Lending is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 locations. On average, the company funds $2 billion in mortgage loans every year and serves homebuyers across 17 state lines.



