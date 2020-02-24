The Farnesina has been following from the very beginning the matter of the Italian plane grounded in Mauritius, in constant contact with Alitalia airline and the Embassy in Pretoria, responsible for this area, in order to ensure maximum assistance to Italians on board.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.