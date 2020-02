/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) CFO Corey Lambrecht featured on Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast overviewing the overall company direction. Direct Solar America has announced the unaudited numbers for 2019 in which the entity achieved over $2,000,000 in just six months of operations. Lambrecht goes on to discuss his background and the opportunity to scale an asset-lite business to a national market.

The following podcast can be listened to at this link - Link To Audio File

For a full transcript of the podcast please visit - https://www.singlepoint.com/news-events/news/singlepoint-inc-cfo-featured-in-cleantech-and-climate-change-podcast/

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

https://www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

KEYWORDS: Solar, Solar Panels, Solar Stocks, Solar Companies

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

888-OTC-SING

investors@singlepoint.com

www.singlepoint.com

Corporate Communication SinglePoint Inc. 888-OTC-SING investors@singlepoint.com www.singlepoint.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.