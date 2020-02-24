FRANKLIN, TENN.-BASED WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AS 2020 BEST PLACES TO WORK IN U.S.

The Business Intelligence Group has announced that Wesley Financial Group has been named as one of 34 companies nationwide to be awarded as a Best Places to Work.

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group has announced that Wesley Financial Group (WFG) has been named as one of 34 companies nationwide to be awarded as a Best Places to Work. The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., WFG is one of the leaders in timeshare cancellations. The company has experienced explosive growth in the past three years increasing from 20 employees to more than 320.

“Maintaining culture while growing at such an incredible clip can be difficult but it is something that we’ve prioritized,” said April Poynter, CPO for WFG. “Our company was based on the principles of John Wesley of doing all the good we can every single day. While that applies to our clients, it very much starts with our employees.”

WFG was recognized as a 2020 Best Places to Work award winner in the medium-size business category. After being nominated, WFG’s employees were surveyed to determine the winners.

“Congratulations to Wesley Financial Group for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team!”

The dedication of the WFG team is evidenced by employees like Angel Hoyt.

“Two years ago, I walked into Wesley Financial Group on the first day of my first job ever,” said Hoyt. “I had no idea impact it would have on me. I found so much more than a job. I found my why. I found a home. I found a family. I found myself.”

WFG is equally proud that its customers are also the company’s greatest advocates.

“We come to work every day with a mission to help our clients get out of financially-crippling situations,” said Poynter. “The testimonials our clients provide about how our work not only benefited them but also their future generations are what makes our workplace special.”

Based in Franklin, Tenn., WFG holds a platinum business credit score rating from Dun & Bradstreet. Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

