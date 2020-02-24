Armanino Welcomes New Partner Matt Fricke to Award-Winning Tax Practice

Addition Brings Deep Expertise in Technology Industry

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that veteran tax expert Matt Fricke has joined the firm as a partner. Recently named in Forbes’ America’s Best Tax Firms 2020, the firm continually strengthens its tax practice with talented staff and partners with deep expertise in a wide variety of industries. Fricke joins the firm’s corporate tax practice with more than two decades of experience navigating the complex tax issues that impact technology companies, from intellectual property and offshore planning structures to domestic credits and incentives.



“Matt’s understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities faced by clients in the technology industry allows him to make an immediate impact at Armanino,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “We are always focused on working with clients to look beyond an immediate engagement and having experts like Matt means we can provide clients with the insights needed to prepare for a constantly shifting market landscape.”

Armanino’s award-winning technology accounting and consulting practice is comprised of industry experts providing guidance in strategic tax planning, equity, intellectual property, R&D tax credits, valuation, SOC and SOX compliance, and many more common and technology industry issues. As the firm’s largest industry group, the technology team works with companies at every stage of development, from startup to global expansion, planned acquisition and post-merger integration. With technology companies facing new challenges, from subscription-based accounting issues in the software sector to supply chain disruptions, it is critical to have a partner versed in providing the best solutions for each unique engagement.

Fricke specializes in tax accounting of public companies, venture-funded corporations and startup entities. He is versed in a plethora of accounting issues including corporate deferred tax accounting and tax reserve analyses, mergers and acquisition accounting, tax attribute analyses, tax internal controls and domestic compliance.

He joins Armanino from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a managing director. Prior to that, he was the co-lead partner at Clifton Douglas for more than a decade, working with venture capital-funded clients and ushering them through the IPO process and continuing tax services to them as SEC registrants. Fricke also held roles at PwC and Deloitte, serving high-tech, SaaS, semiconductor and life science companies, as well as serving as the office lead for expat/inpat tax services overseas, completing tours in Saudi Arabia and Japan. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting with minors in business and mathematics from Western Colorado University.

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

