Real SF Properties Is Corcoran Global Living’s No. 1 Top Team Producer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year running, Real SF Properties is the No. 1 top producing team for Corcoran Global Living. The team – Harry Clark, Kira Mead, Daniel Fernandez Acebo and Donna Solen – achieved over $100 million in gross volume for 2019 and ranks in the top one percent of realtors in the Bay Area.



The combined knowledge and experience of this dynamic team range from architecture and design to marketing and negotiation. With talent, enthusiasm and a strong advocacy for home ownership, Real SF Properties is a force to be reckoned with.

Harry Clark, a Harvard graduate, has over 25 years’ experience and is passionate about San Francisco as a place to live, work and thrive. He has a vast network of clients, associates, colleagues and contacts.

Kira Mead’s strong background in design and marketing blend seamlessly with her remarkable negotiation skills. She is an avid advocate for home ownership and works diligently to provide access to that aspect of the American dream.

Daniel Fernandez Acebo is an experienced negotiator and closer and enjoys providing his clients with a pleasant experience in achieving their real estate goals. He is a graduate of UC Davis with a degree in landscape architecture and a minor in art.

Donna Solen is a real estate agent and attorney with over 20 years’ experience. She delights in offering her finely-honed skills to her clients, and the resulting successful outcomes. Her background has provided great familiarity with the many diverse neighborhoods of San Francisco, a definite plus in her chosen profession.

“We congratulate Danny, Harry, Kira and Donna on their collective and continued success,” remarked Randall Kostick, Broker of Record. “They lead by example and epitomize the definition of team work.”

Real SF Properties is based in the Upper Market Office.

Calculations were tabulated while doing business as Zephyr Real Estate.

About Corcoran Global Living

With 10 locations across San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo and Alameda Counties, Corcoran Global Living is strategically positioned to serve our loyal customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We are San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.1 billion in gross annual sales and a current roster of more than 300 dedicated, professional agents. We are also San Francisco’s most frequently chosen independent real estate brokerage with one in ten transactions represented by one of our agents. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, we have the experience, service and expertise to surpass our clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit www.CorcoranGL.com.

