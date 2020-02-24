Shuwen Biotech to Offer Breakthrough Preeclampsia Detection Device Globally through Collaboration with PerkinElmer

DEQING, China , February 24, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd., a China-based leader in innovative diagnostics announced that PerkinElmer, Inc. will distribute Shuwen’s breakthrough diagnostic test for preeclampsia in over 100 countries around the globe, accounting for over 120 million pregnancies annually.

According to the WHO, almost 80,000 women die and half a million pregnancies are lost each year from preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders. Preeclampsia affects 2–8% of pregnancies worldwide and in places such as Latin America, it represents the number one cause of maternal death. Unfortunately, in the majority of cases, symptoms of preeclampsia are not noticeable until it has progressed, emphasizing the major unmet need for an objective and effective test, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Shuwen's breakthrough preeclampsia detection kit is a highly accurate, urine-based, non-invasive point-of-care test, meaning no specialized instrumentation or equipment is needed to operate the test. The test is cost-effective, produces a result in less than three minutes and is currently available for sale in a number of markets. Clinical testing has shown the test to be over 95% accurate in diagnosing preeclampsia in women who are admitted to hospitals, regardless of reason for admission.

“PerkinElmer is committed to improving the lives of pregnant women and children globally, and this relationship helps us leverage our strong scientific and commercial network to offer Shuwen's innovative product to more women in need all over the world,” said Petra Furu, Ph.D., General Manager, Reproductive Health, PerkinElmer. “There is a global need for advanced diagnostic solutions for, and we believe this point-of-care test will help address this need with respect to preeclampsia."

Shuwen’s Chairman and CEO, Jay Z. Zhang, M.S., J.D., added: “Shuwen's core values are innovation, patent protection and international collaboration, and I am happy to see all three of these values are being realized through our collaboration with PerkinElmer. We are now able to expand the impact of our life-improving products to an unprecedented global scale. PerkinElmer has a strong track record of commitment to maternal fetal health globally and we are proud to be working together."

About PerkinElmer PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

About Shuwen Biotech Shuwen Biotech is a China-based diagnostic company founded on the principles of innovation, patent protection, and international collaboration as its strategic platforms for growth. Since 2011, Shuwen established strategic partnerships with numerous outstanding academic and commercial institutions to commercialize first-in-class diagnostic technologies and patents and has developed a range of novel diagnostics in the fields of cancer, women’s health, and health screening among others. Shuwen has also developed quality companion diagnostics and provided central lab biomarker testing services to leading pharmaceutical developers. Shuwen houses an in-house development team, CAP-accredited central labs, and ISO13485-certified IVD manufacturing facilities, all in line with global standards in order to continue to deliver transformational products and services to its customers globally and open new possibilities in the advancement of health.

