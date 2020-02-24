Jacada Positioned in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management Report

Technologies that help drive engagement through interaction assistance (such as next best action, unified desktop, and process guidance and automation) have become an essential dimension of WEM beyond traditional agent management

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., a global leader in customer service automation software, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Software.



This is the first year Jacada has been positioned in the Magic Quadrant. Jacada believes demand for employee engagement solutions powered by world class AI and RPA become a must-have complement to existing Workforce Optimization (WFO) platforms. Companies are seeking higher levels of automation, intelligent assistance and guidance than in years past, to truly empower employees who are otherwise burdened to cope with complexities.

Jim Davies and Jim Robinson, analysts at Gartner, write in the report, “technologies that help drive engagement through interaction assistance (such as next best action, unified desktop, and process guidance and automation) have become an essential dimension of WEM beyond traditional agent management functions.”

Jacada is proud to be listed as a part of this innovative way to look at employee engagement and complement traditional approaches with AI bots that assist agents during an interaction, guide agents through difficult processes, and consolidate dozens of systems on the desktop into a unified experience .

Jacada solutions address four key pain points for most contact centers by using either Smart Agent Assistant or the complete Unified Agent Desktop solution, Jacada has examples of:

“This is a breakthrough for Jacada and for the WEM space as it highlights the complementary and necessary role that AI and RPA will play in the future of work to help companies deliver effortless experiences,” said Yochai Rozenblat, CEO of Jacada and 20 year veteran of the Customer Service technology space. “Bots that guide, automate, assist and unify the employee workspace are in our blood. Combined with our innovations in AI and RPA, these bots help companies battle complexities in their systems, channels, processes and knowledge stores to unburden and empower employees who make up the customer operations workforce at contact centers, retail stores, branch offices and back offices.”

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management, Jim Davies and Jim Robinson, February 20, 2020

About Jacada

Jacada is the global leader in customer service automation with over three decades of experience automating end-to-end customer interactions for enterprise clients. Using a #CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada’s solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA to create truly collaborative experiences between customers, employees and robots within a single low-code automation and AI hub.



