Avante Logixx Inc. to Release Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Before Market Open on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 before market open on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and a news release will be disseminated at that time with an earnings call at 8:30 AM EST on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.



CONFERENCE CALL

Avante will be hosting a conference call to discuss the above financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 8:30 AM EST.

Dial in details are as follows:

Local: (+1) 416-764-8658 Toll Free: (+1) 888-886-7786 Conference ID: 76907924 Playback details below, available until March 18, 2020:

Local: (+1) 416-764-8692 Toll Free: (+1) 877-674-7070 Playback Pin: 907924 #

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

