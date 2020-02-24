Nozomi Networks Brings Industrial Strength Monitoring and Threat Detection to IoT Networks and the Cloud with Latest Release

Invents new anomaly detection method for enterprise IoT networks



/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced its v20.0 product portfolio release. With this latest release, the industry’s most advanced solution for OT network visibility and real-time cybersecurity now includes new groundbreaking anomaly detection technology that delivers unmatched accuracy for enterprise IoT networks. Customers also now have the option to centralize the monitoring of distributed sites via a single console deployable on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The result is adaptable/flexible threat detection and response that improves security and reliability across mixed IT, OT and IoT network environments.

“We’ve stepped up to meet the challenge of securing IoT by inventing new anomaly detection technology to meet the specific needs of IoT networks. Just as we engineered industry-leading OT visibility and security, our new capabilities understand the dynamic nature of IoT devices and networks,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano.

“The lines between cyber and physical systems are blurring as IT, OT and IoT networks and devices are increasingly interconnected. Nozomi Networks offers a unified approach to network visibility and cybersecurity in one solution. A new option to run Nozomi Networks Central Management Console in the cloud gives security teams an easy way to deploy a single dashboard view and control for all of their global industrial and OT sites,” Carcano said.

Key Updates to Nozomi Networks Version 20.0 include:

NEW Anomaly Detection for IoT Networks

With this latest release, a new asset intelligence service continuously updates Guardian’s new adaptive learning technology with OT and IoT device information to significantly improve accuracy of alerts on anomalous activities in constantly changing IoT environments. This new learning method creates detailed baselines within dynamic IoT environment for immediate and accurate anomaly detection for IoT. Users gain:

Highly accurate behavioral monitoring and anomaly detection for OT, IT and IoT assets

Precise asset identification in dynamically changing environments

Persistent asset awareness, even if the IP address changes

NEW Cloud-based Central Management Console (CMC)

Nozomi Networks was a pioneer in supporting our customers’ migration to the cloud by releasing our centralized monitoring appliance on Amazon AWS in 2017. This latest release also makes it possible to deploy the CMC in Microsoft Azure. Customers gain:

The ability to centralize management of decentralized assets across a region or around the world

The ability to deploy their security management for “anytime, anywhere” access

The flexibility to migrate their SOC to the cloud to take advantage of lower costs and increased reliability and embrace a multi-cloud strategy

NEW High Performance Appliances

This latest release delivers the industry’s fastest-performing appliances, designed to meet the large scale and high-speed requirements of today’s converged OT, IoT and IT networks:

New physical appliances protect up to 500,000 nodes with a single device

Upgraded performance for existing physical and virtual appliances, deliver up to 1000% faster throughput and up to 667% higher capacity of protected nodes

A new portable appliance makes it easy to analyze OT and IoT security at remote sites

NEW Built-in Reports

Adding to the library of built-in report available in Nozomi Networks Central Management Console, this release now includes new and improved reports designed to give enterprise customers a better understanding of their converged IT/OT network and the risks they face. New reports include:

Vulnerability and risk assessment reports that clearly outline the vulnerabilities that exist in the customer’s OT and IoT devices and their associated risks

An IoT security assessment report that shows IoT assets and behaviors in the network, highlighting any associated risks?

Digital transformation is creating vast networks of connected IoT and OT devices. At the same time, an escalating volume and increased sophistication of threats are targeting critical infrastructure and industrial sites as they modernize. With its V20 version, Nozomi Networks shows a strong commitment to advancing visibility and cybersecurity that remove the barriers and speed digital transformation.

