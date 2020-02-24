Mineral Fusion Announces a Philanthropic Partnership With Dress for Success, Making Beauty Healthy for All Women

Remaining True to its Core Brand Values, Mineral Fusion is Empowering Women to Achieve Economic and Financial Independence

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineral Fusion , the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line, announces today its official partnership with Dress for Success ®. Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life. Remaining true to its commitment that “beauty is giving back,” Mineral Fusion, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global natural beauty company BWX Limited, will support Dress for Success through online donations and campaigns, annual clothing drives, and volunteer outreach with the entire BWX team.



“We are thrilled to work with Dress for Success and demonstrate that true beauty is about generosity and inclusiveness. Women’s empowerment has been a core value at Mineral Fusion since the brand creation, and part of our mission at BWX. Our collaboration with Dress for Success and our outreach efforts aim at enhancing their confidence and empowering them to achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Virginie Descamps, Group Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of BWX, a global, natural beauty company. In 2017, Mineral Fusion joined BWX’s portfolio, which includes Sukin, Andalou, Nourished Life, and Uspa.

Dress for Success offers long-lasting solutions that enable women to break the cycle of poverty, leading a global movement for change, empowering women to obtain safer and better futures. The Dress for Success program provides women with professional attire to secure employment, but the impact goes beyond a new outfit. In addition to physically equipping women with apparel and accessories, the Dress for Success programs furnish women with confidence and the knowledge that she can actively define her life, the direction she takes, and what success means to her. Since 1997, Dress for Success has impacted the lives of more than one million women .

“Mineral Fusion’s longstanding commitment to empowering women made it a natural fit for Dress for Success,” said Jenny Lai, Vice President of Development at Dress for Success. “By rallying the support of partners with like-minded missions, Dress for Success is better equipped to achieve monumental milestones and impact many women around the globe. Every partner Dress for Success onboards is another milestone for the nonprofit, and we look forward to working with Mineral Fusion to drive impact on our organization and the women we’re helping.”

Mineral Fusion plans to work with Dress for Success in many ways, including :

Customers can donate to Dress for Success on Mineral Fusion’s website .

. Mineral Fusion customers can choose to round up the total cost of their online orders at checkout to benefit Dress for Success.

At the corporate level, Mineral Fusion will host employee-driven annual clothing donation drives to support the Dress for Success program.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Mineral Fusion will participate in Dress for Success’ “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign, encouraging their employees to donate an hour of their pay to benefit Dress for Success.

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 focused on developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don’t compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores. Mineral Fusion was acquired by BWX Limited, a global natural beauty company, in 2017.

About Dress for Success®

Dress for Success® is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than one million women work towards financial independence.

Whether they are job seekers, women already on a career trajectory or ready to enter leadership positions in the communities where they live, learn and work, Dress for Success provides a continuum of programs and services to help women achieve self-defined success at every phase of their journey.

Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

Contact: Mineral Fusion PR

Molly Antos

T: (847) 848-2090

mineralfusion-pr@dadascope.com

