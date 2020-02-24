Skip Drish, a Man of Many Talents, Discusses His 30-Year Construction Career

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skip Drish of Tampa , FL, is a true Renaissance man. From serving his country in the U.S. military to protecting communities as a police officer, captaining boats to renovating homes, he has proven time and again his versatility and dedication to success in any endeavor. His construction career, spanning more than three decades, is itself a testament to his talent and drive.Skip Drish is a respected State Licensed General and Electrical Contractor in Florida and Illinois. Starting from the bottom and working his way through the ranks, Skip Drish demonstrated strategic planning and utilized controlled investments, market forecasting, continuing education, and exceptional leadership, to establish a gold-star reputation in the Florida contracting and construction community. Over 30 years, he amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience while working for various construction companies, orchestrating the successful growth and expansion of a number of entities. Currently, Skip Drish Tampa stands at the helm of his own contracting firm, WorldWide Contracting, Inc.Headquartered in Lutz, Florida, WorldWide Contracting, Inc., also has affiliate offices in Oak Brook, Illinois, Newark, Delaware, Atlanta, Georgia, and San Antonio, TX. Skip Drish said he plans to expand his national workforce further in the future.In addition to an impressive portfolio showcasing his commitment to quality and innovation, he has garnered the widespread respect of clients and colleagues through his professionalism, dedication to quality, and exceptional customer service. Skip Drish’s extensive educational background includes graduating with honor’s with a bachelor in science management from National-Louis University. He is also a State Certified General Contractor in Florida and a Union Carpenter and Electrician. His numerous additional certifications include certification with Square D, certification in pre-manufactured residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, fiber-optic installation and termination, certification for city water reclamation plant, Master Electrical Wireman, OSHA safety certification.Prior to embarking on his construction career, Skip Drish was a U.S. Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, for which service he received a U.S Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty. After his military service, he became a police officer with the Chicago Police Department in May 1988, the start of a decades-long career in law enforcement, which has included positions in local, state, and government arenas, with titles ranging from VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc. to BLS First Responder Instructor.Skip Drish Tampa said many skills and lessons he learned in the military and law enforcement have served him well in construction and business ownership as well.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.