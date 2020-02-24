Kinestral Technologies’ Executives to Participate in the JMP Securities Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- Hayward, Calif, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinestral Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator of smart glass technologies, today announced that its chief executive officer, S.B. Cha, and its chief financial officer, Anna Brunelle, are scheduled to participate in the 2020 JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in San Francisco. Cha will also be featured in a question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 3 p.m.

About Kinestral Technologies

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, beautiful, and architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Kinestral’s flagship product, Halio smart-tinting glass which can reduce a building’s energy consumption by as much as 20%, is the recipient of several innovation awards, including Architectural Product Magazine’s PIA award. Halio products are available exclusively through Halio North America, LLC or Halio International, S.A., Kinestral and AGC, Inc. joint venture companies. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

Myrna Nickelsen Kinestral Technologies, Inc. 650-243-9804 mnickelsen@kinestral.com Nicole Borsje -- Investor Relations The Blueshirt Group 415-217-2633 nborsje@blueshirtgroup.com



