Shadow-Soft and Densify Partner to Bring Cloud Resource Management & Automation to Enterprise Hybrid Environments

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Densify , the leader in the Cloud and Container Resource Management software market, and Shadow-Soft a leading North American Systems Integrator, today announced a partnership to help bring innovation and new thinking around cloud and container resource management to their mutual customers.



With a rich history in cloud, open source, and containers, Shadow-Soft is focused on helping their clients drive greater degrees of automation in the management of cloud and container infrastructure. Enterprise consumption of the cloud is growing faster than the ability for most organizations to manage it as well as they want to. Recent research by Canalys shows that global cloud infrastructure spending grew to over $100 Billion for the year 2019. According to research from Gartner and IDC, the Container market is already at over $5 billion, and growing at 31% year over year. Yet, as adoption grows, so does the complexity and the manageability challenge grow in the enterprise.

“We work with hundreds of organizations across the country to help them define and manage modern infrastructure leveraging cloud and containers,” said James Chinn, CEO at Shadow-Soft. “This partnership with Densify will help us to bring automation into the mix, and ultimately leverage Densify’s technology to drive higher performing infrastructure for our customers at the right price. Our goal is to embed these market leading analytics into the way they manage infrastructure every day.”

Densify’s ML based analytics learns the patterns and personalities of workloads and delivers precise recommendations of the changes that should be made to better match resources to demand. Densify’s deep policy driven control capabilities ensure that applications run better while also minimizing the waste that often occurs when resource requirements are estimated or guessed at via manual means.

“We love the single-minded focus of the Shadow-Soft team on next generation infrastructure and DevOps,” said Chuck Tatham, SVP of Business Development, Densify. “Their deep expertise in cloud, containers and infrastructure as code aligns perfectly with where the market is going and our strategy at Densify.”

Shadow-Soft invests back into the community by offering cutting edge training programs via Shadow-Soft Academy. Transitioning IT professionals and recent graduates are advancing their skills and careers with practical training and mentoring provided by Shadow-Soft's industry experts.

For commercial customers, Shadow-Soft is offering Densify’s solutions as part of its Containers and DevOps suites of service for hybrid cloud environments that deliver the flexibility, efficiency and cloud cost reduction businesses require. To learn more, visit www.densify.com and www.shadow-soft.com.

About Densify

Densify is the developer of the most advanced patented cloud and container resource management technology. Densify’s software gives the world’s largest organizations the ability to automate cloud and container resource management and improve application performance, allowing them to proactively select cloud resources in the most financially-prudent way. With Densify, cloud engineers, IT finance teams and container platform owners are able to ensure that applications continuously get the resources they need at the lowest possible spend.

About Shadow-Soft

Shadow-Soft is a systems integrator with a rich open source history. Our team of strategists and engineers help organizations navigate their technology journey with confidence. Hundreds of customers rely on Shadow-Soft to solve business problems with solutions that span culture, process, and technology. Founded in 2008, Shadow-Soft has office locations in Atlanta and Nashville.

