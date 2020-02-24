Intrado Gifts SchoolMessenger Solutions to NYC’s TEAK Fellowship

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation , (“Intrado” or the “Company”) a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that the Company has entered into a long-term relationship to provide SchoolMessenger solutions to The TEAK Fellowship.



“Intrado is proud to support The TEAK Fellowship in their mission to help talented New York City students from low-income families reach their potential,” said Nancy Disman, Chairman of the Intrado Foundation and Intrado's Chief Financial Officer. “TEAK’s free program is consistent with the Intrado Foundation’s mission to further health, wellness, and education in the communities in which we work, live, and serve our customers.”

Intrado is working closely with TEAK to optimize utilization of SchoolMessenger, the world’s largest K-12 communications network, to deliver features and innovations that maximize communication effectiveness. Students, parents, and advisors will be connected via SchoolMessenger’s mobile application, rapid text message capability, emergency advisories, group messaging, automated voice invites, appointment reminders, two-way chat, interactive surveys, and newsletter capabilities.

“I am delighted by Intrado’s generous technology gift,” stated TEAK Executive Director, John F. Green. “SchoolMessenger is a trusted platform for many schools in the country and not only will it advance our ability to communicate with and engage our network of students, parents, schools, and mentors, it will save us significant time as well.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation, formerly West Corporation, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado’s SchoolMessenger is the trusted platform for school community engagement. It is the premier line of school communications products in North America, used by more than half of K-12 districts in the U.S. and Canada (over 63,000 schools). SchoolMessenger products let schools engage with their staff, teachers, parents, and students in multiple languages and on any device. Powerful on their own, Intrado’s SchoolMessenger products are even more effective when combined together.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

