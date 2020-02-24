Maropost Unveils New User Interface

Maropost Continues to Innovate with Latest User Interface Update

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maropost unveiled a fresh new user interface to their award-winning customer engagement platform.



These updates include a more streamlined workflow processes, a fresh and clean user experience from new navigation to easier campaign set up, and the ability to get a true picture of customers and their engagement journeys. These updates are designed to create a world-class user experience that reflects months of user research and a commitment to always be improving.

“This isn’t just putting a pretty, new face on our platform. This is a transformation - we are employing processes, procedures, and frameworks to ensure we’re continuously delivering value. We are re-imagining the future of our platform and what the overall user experience should be - from the ground up,” said Eugene Peters, Maropost Senior Vice President of Product.

Design Thinking is at the core of Maropost’s principles. We place the customer at the center of everything we do.

“It’s a testament to being a true partner to our customers. After all, customers are why we exist,” said Sveta Fedarava, UX Manager at Maropost.

The most notable features include:

New navigation: the redesigned and relocated navigation bar ensures an intuitive working experience for customers, enabling users to quickly find exactly what they’re looking for

A completely revamped campaign creation process: this redesign focused on creating a smooth and inclusive campaign creation and management process so that users can easily create and send campaigns

Contact overview page: brands can fully understand how their customers are engaging with emails, products, and services at the individual level and use this knowledge to create personalized campaigns

More than 600 brands, including Mercedes-Benz, the New York Post, and Scott Sports, rely on Maropost’s category-leading technology and award-winning team to connect with their customers at every step of their journey. Maropost helps marketers simplify customer engagement to drive brand loyalty and increase conversion.

To learn more, visit www.maropost.com

About Maropost

Maropost is the only unified customer engagement platform designed from the ground up that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates unified, personalized customer experiences, helping brands increase conversion and brand loyalty. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy. Headquartered in Toronto, Maropost was named Canada’s 10th fastest-growing company by Canadian Business in 2019 and ranked #159 on Deloitte’s North America Fast 500 growth index in 2018. Recognized as a G2 Leader, Maropost is trusted by brands like DigitalMarketer, New York Post, Mercedes-Benz, and Yext.

