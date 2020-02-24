Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market is Expected to Reach USD 23.67 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market by Product (Discrete, Module), Application (UPS, EV/HEV, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is expected to grow from USD 8.67 billion in 2017 to USD 23.67 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. IGBT and super junction MOSFET market has been witnessing the rapid growth from the past few years. IGBTs and super junction MOSFETs are used in switching applications in different end-user applications, including wind turbines, PV inverters, electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, rail tractions, uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), and other industrial applications. Rising use of IGBTs and super junction MOSFETs in hybrid and electric vehicles and the rising focus on greater energy efficiency are some of the factors propelling the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market.

Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and small junction metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) are the semiconductors switching devices commonly used in high power circuit electronics such as invertors, converters, power supplies etc. IGBT and super junction MOSFET provide fast switching of current and incur low power losses. In recent years, energy efficiency, cost reduction, flexibility, and environment compatibility have emerged as critical global issues across the semiconductor industry. It offers many benefits including faster switching and higher efficiency as well as it competes against other devices and technologies such as Gallium Nitride (GaN), MOSFETs, and Silicon Carbide (SiC).

Global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for energy efficiency and high focus on renewable energy. Also, the growing renewable energy sector, heavy investment in high-speed rail and rising demand for electric vehicles are the key factors propelling growth of market size. But availability of alternatives including compound semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and Gallium-Nitride (GaN) may restrain the growth of the market. However, high replacement demand and positive developments in the data center market is expected to propel IGBT & super junction MOSFET market demand in coming years.

Key players operating in the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ABB Ltd., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd., and Semikron, Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovation, recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in April 2018, Fort Campbell was installed with IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET mechanisms to check driving licenses as well as military IDs.

In August 2018, Infineon Technologies AG announced the launch of the 950 V CoolMOS P7 Super junction MOSFET in the CoolMOS P7 family to meet most rigorous design requirements: for smart meter, mobile charger, notebook adapter, lighting, AUX power supply and industrial SMPS applications.

In November 2015, STMicroelectronics announced the introduction of product portfolio of TO-220 FullPAK (TO-220FP) wide creepage power transistors, including the world’s first 1500V super-junction MOSFET in this new important arcing-resistant package.

The discrete segment dominated the market and valued around USD 5.51 billion in 2017

The product segment is classified into modules and discrete. The discrete segment dominated the market and valued around USD 5.51 billion in 2017. Discrete IGBT is used widely in high-power application areas as well as in consumer electronics. IGBT is expected to continue witnessing popularity in the applications such as general-purpose inverters, wind and solar power generation, and high-frequency applications. In addition to this, miniaturization of power adaptor is expected to drive the super junction MOSFET market.

Adapter/Charger/Converter segment dominated the market with the highest share of 23.10% in 2017

The application segment is segmented into UPS, EV/HEV, consumer electronics, industrial, adapter/charger/converter, motor drives, wind turbines, rail traction, PV inverters, lighting and others. Adapter/Charger/Converter segment dominated the market with the highest share of 23.10% in 2017. Charger or adopter demand can be credited to the growing number of tablet, smartphones, PCs and related devices.

Regional Segment Analysis of the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with the highest share of 41.30% in 2017. Asia Pacific is dominating the market due to the presence of large plants in countries such as Japan, India and China which is expected to be favorable for the solar sector. Developments in PV inverter and automotive production in Asia Pacific are also expected to fuel adoption over the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing focus on energy efficiency in the Asia Pacific region, positively influencing the growth of market. The North America region is anticipated to grow rapidly in the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. This is mainly attributed to increased wind turbine installation in the U.S. and Canada, which is expected to positively impact the North American market. Motor drives, HEV, and industrial applications are expected to be the key segments in the North America IGBT and super junction MOSFET market.

About the report:

The global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

