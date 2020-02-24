A&W Restaurants Now Serving Beyond Burgers Nationwide

Want cheese and bacon with that? No problem!

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&W is now selling plant-based Beyond Burgers in participating restaurants coast-to-coast. After testing Beyond Burgers last year, the popular chain is now making it available to locations nationwide.



Beyond Burgers are now served at participating locations in 29 states. In a nod to the growing number of “flexitarian” diners, A&W is cooking up a version with bacon and cheese. Thrillist, a leading national online resource for food, drink, travel, and entertainment this month named A&W’s Beyond Burger a finalist in The Fasties, it’s new fast food awards program.

“A&W is bringing the same quality that made our traditional burgers famous to the Beyond Burger,” said Sarah Blasi Mueller, senior vice president of Marketing and Development. The Beyond Burger is perfectly grilled and served on a slightly toasted bun, dressed with Papa sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. “In our tests we learned that a lot of guests want the best of new and old,” Blasi Mueller added. “That’s why we are offering a Beyond Burger version of our Original Bacon Cheeseburger that adds salad dressing, hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and more pickles.” Hearty eaters may add a second patty to either sandwich.

A list of restaurants serving the Beyond Burger can be found here: https://awrestaurants.com/sites/default/files/A%26W%20Beyond%20Burger%20Locations.pdf

Prices vary.

Now in its 101st year, A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain. Known for Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

