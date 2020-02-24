Aging Baby Boomers Set To Transform Senior Living Seniors Expected To Outnumber Those 13 And Younger In 2025

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, USA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: (2/21/2020)Taylor RehSales and Outreach DirectorDirect: (763)252-9281treh1@fairview.orgAging Baby Boomers Set To Transform Senior LivingSeniors Expected To Outnumber Those 13 And Younger In 2025St. Louis Park, MN: Within the next 10 years, the entire Baby Boomer population is set to be 65 or older. This demographic shift is going to impact many aspects of life and business, including the senior living industry. Senior living community, TowerLight Senior Living recently shared their insight on some of the commonly expected trends to occur when this shift takes place.Care concerns: Large numbers of seniors may be living with major disabilities or cognitive issues, meaning more costs, financially and in terms of time, that communities are going to need to prepare for.Demand in the workforce: There’s a combination of a growing need for health aides in home and community settings, but there is also trouble with low recruitment and It’s anticipated that 7.8 million workers will be needed by 2026.Infrastructure changes: Many experts are calling for major investments in population centers to create an environment more friendly to aging people. These include more accessible public transportation, affordable housing, and intergenerational programs (All things Towerlight provides) to help minimize isolation. In a community setting, adding technology to help with automation, communication, and protection is important across the board.Changing attitudes about aging. Creating less negativity about aging is key for powering a lot of these programs..A representative of TowerLight Senior Living offered the following statement regarding these trends: “Managing the ever growing senior population is going to be one of the great health challenges in the country moving forward. We plan to use a combination of new technology/methods as well as the top-quality service that we’ve always employed to provide proper care for our current and future residents.”About TowerLight Senior Living: TowerLight Senior Living is a senior living community in St. Louis Park, MN. Only 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Towerlight has a great combination of independent living, assisted living, and memory and enhanced care, and intergenerational programming; to cater to the needs of many seniors. TowerLight Senior Living is managed by Ebenezer, Minnesota’s largest senior living operator.



