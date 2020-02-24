Trustifi’s New OCR Tool Brings AI to Email Security, Auto-encrypting Sensitive Images

Trustifi’s latest upgrade features a machine-learning, Optical Character Recognition scan, enhancing email security by automatically encrypting sensitive attachments

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) email security company, has just incorporated a new AI-enabled feature into its industry-leading email encryption and DLP (data loss prevention) solution that also works via Optical Character Recognition technology (OCR). This cutting-edge, integrated OCR tool scans email attachments such as images and PDF files. The tool recognizes elements such as a scan of a credit card or a screenshot of a financial statement, and categorizes those attachments as sensitive. It then automatically encrypts the attachment, reducing the opportunity for employees/individuals to mistakenly transmit confidential material unprotected. Trustifi is one of the first email encryption solutions to deploy AI and automated OCR technology as part of a streamlined, one-click system.

This new capability improves security for organizations that typically send classified, sensitive, or personally identifying data via email, especially in verticals such as healthcare, retail, and financial services. The OCR scan is especially useful in thwarting instances of phishing—one of the most common ways that hackers infiltrate commercial data stores across-the-board. Trustifi’s OCR feature leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, building an ongoing base of images to be flagged and encrypted.

Trustifi will officially launch this breakthrough update to its email encryption solution at the 2020 RSA Conference in San Francisco, California, taking place Feb. 23 to 28 at the George R. Moscone Convention Center. The company will demonstrate its powerful yet simple-to-use solution at booth #4615 at the show.

“Artificial Intelligence is being heralded as a force that will see great adoption in the marketplace this year,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO at Trustifi. “When it comes to something as critical as a company’s email data, it’s imperative to apply the most cutting-edge techniques to combat an increasingly sophisticated level of malicious hackers. Trustifi’s new OCR tool is a fine example of that, leveraging character recognition to identify and automatically protect sensitive material that the sender might not otherwise think twice about, since it appears in graphic form. While other solutions rely solely on simple text analysis, which can miss many sensitive emails or attachments, Trustifi leverages the AI technology to provide users with a more advanced and effective solution. Our integration of artificial intelligence and automation clearly illustrates how this emerging paradigm can improve daily business processes and better secure our environments.”

Channel partners can find out more about Trustifi’s participation at the RSA event at https://trustifi.com/rsa-2020 , or visit Trustifi.com for information.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on a software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com

Contact: Alex Marz

Trustifi

516-508-6538

amarz@trustificorp.com



