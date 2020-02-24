President appoints two vice governors for Moxico

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 24 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday appointed Victor da Silva, to the post of deputy governor of Moxico province, for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, replacing Carlos Alberto Masseca. ,

According to a note from the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Wilson Agnelo Chinhama Augusto was also appointed to the post of vice governor of Moxico Province, for Technical Services and Infrastructure, replacing Manuel Lituai.

Carlos Alberto Masseca and Manuel Lituai, dismissed also on Friday, had been appointed by the Head of State, João Lourenço, on October 25, 2017.

