Galera Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419) Two-Year Tumor Outcomes Data at 2020 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced a late-breaker presentation at the 2020 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium, which is taking place February 27-29, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The presentation includes final data from the two-year tumor outcomes follow up of patients with head and neck cancer treated with Galera’s lead product candidate, avasopasem manganese (GC4419), for severe oral mucositis (SOM) in a Phase 2b clinical trial.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Number: LBA 2

Title: Tumor Outcomes of Phase IIb, Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of GC4419 Versus Placebo to Reduce Severe Oral Mucositis Due to Concurrent Radiotherapy and Cisplatin For Head and Neck Cancer

Session: Oral Abstract Session

Date/Time: Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. MST

Presenter: Carryn Anderson, M.D., Radiation Oncologist, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

The 2020 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium brings the head and neck cancer community together to provide the most up-to-date information on multidisciplinary therapies, clinical research, treatment strategies, supportive care, scientific breakthroughs and toxicity mitigation. The meeting is cosponsored by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Head and Neck Society (AHNS) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). For more information, visit https://www.headandnecksymposium.org/ .

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem manganese is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the incidence, severity and duration of radiation-induced SOM in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer being treated with radiotherapy, its lead indication, and in the Phase 2a trial for its ability to reduce the incidence of radiation-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem manganese for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera is developing a second product candidate, GC4711, which successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Christopher Degnan

Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

610-725-1500

cdegnan@galeratx.com

Chiara Russo

Solebury Trout

617-221-9197

crusso@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:

Heather Anderson

6 Degrees

919-827-5539

handerson@6degreespr.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.