ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|17-Feb-20
|66,159
|289.47
|19,150,738.75
|18-Feb-20
|59,480
|283.83
|16,882,401.71
|19-Feb-20
|35,505
|289.25
|10,269,802.08
|20-Feb-20
|46,958
|292.06
|13,714,569.45
|21-Feb-20
|99,882
|286.02
|28,568,453.40
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
