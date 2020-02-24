Philips named a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator for the 7th consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- February 24, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has again been recognized as a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator™ in Clarivate Analytics’ annual analysis of the global innovation ecosystem. The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators report identifies the world’s most innovative organizations, those that successfully develop valuable patented inventions with strong commercialization potential based on their market reach and impact on other downstream inventions [1]. Philips has successively won a place on this prestigious list for the last seven years.

“Philips’ innovation strength is powering our drive to provide integrated solutions that improve people's health across the health continuum,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “I am pleased that we have once again been recognized, for the 7th consecutive year, as a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator by Clarivate Analytics. I remain convinced that our ongoing commitment to innovation and R&D, combined with our sense of purpose and culture of customer centricity, will continue to drive our mission to make the world healthier and more sustainable.”

Philips’ EUR 1.9 billion R&D program has resulted in the introduction of many successful innovations, including the new Incisive CT imaging platform for radiology departments, helping them to improve the patient and staff experience, enable smart clinical decision-making and increase efficiency, and the Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MRI system, which enables helium-free operations while delivering superb image quality. Philips also launched the new IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors, which feature a wide range of measurements and analytics together with innovative new cybersecurity capabilities. In oral care, the company rolled out its connected Sonicare ExpertClean – a new smart power toothbrush that delivers superior oral care results with sonic technology and deep clean brushing modes.

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2020 report and a full list of the Top 100 organizations named in it can be found here .

[1] The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators tracks innovation based on four indicators: 1. Volume: The organization must have had at least 100 granted inventions (and more than 500 filed in total) in the past five years. 2. Influence: The level of downstream impact by being highly cited externally by other organizations, and measured via the Derwent Patent Citations Index over the last five years, excluding citations from themselves. 3. Success: A high ratio of success in obtaining patent grants. 4. Globalization: The level of investment of a patent applicant in their invention, as tracked via the process of pursuing protection in all four of the key market patent offices of China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Leandro Mazzoni

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77222

E-mail: leandro.mazzoni@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.