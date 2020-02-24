Otonomy to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on March 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT)

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available through the Events page of the company's website ( www.otonomy.com ).

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Spectrum Science

Chloé-Anne Ramsey

Vice President

404.865.3601

cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858.356.5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com



