Kaseya Revolutionizes Compliance Process Automation for MSPs with Industry’s First Comprehensive NIST CSF Capable Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya® , the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations, today unveiled the industry's first comprehensive audit, assessment and analysis solution that allows users to automate compliance processes and documentation according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Cyber Security Framework (CSF). This first-to-market capability within Kaseya Compliance Manager allows MSPs to better support small and mid-sized clients facing a growing number of cybersecurity threats by leveraging the best practices outlined in the NIST CSF.



Kaseya Compliance Manager empowers users to create automated, actionable task lists and corresponding reports according to various compliance standards, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and now, NIST CSF. NIST CSF provides a policy framework of computer security guidance for how private sector organizations can assess and improve their ability to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks. After its initial audit, Kaseya Compliance Manager rescans every month to create change summary reports and treatment plans. Kaseya Compliance Manager for NIST CSF is the first and only comprehensive audit, assessment and analysis process automation tool that allows any user, regardless of their compliance expertise, to identify gaps within their cybersecurity policies and take action to remedy areas of concern.

“There is an incredible opportunity for MSPs to guide their customers through the growing data privacy and security regulatory space, and provide a much needed service that will also help grow their business,” said Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer at Kaseya. “We see compliance as the next big managed service, and Kaseya Compliance Manager is built so that every MSP can capitalize on this market opportunity without the need for specialized expertise. With Compliance Manager for NIST CSF, MSPs can now leverage a proven cybersecurity framework on behalf of their customers to safeguard them against mounting cybersecurity threats as well as put them on the road to success for adhering to new state data security regulations such as CCPA and NY SHIELD. This product release is the latest of many new offerings in the Kaseya IT Complete platform that are purpose-built to give MSPs and IT teams the most comprehensive suite of IT infrastructure management solutions available on the market today.”

NIST CSF serves as the foundation for many data privacy regulations, including the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act (COPRA), a bill introduced in the U.S. House last December, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), enacted in Jan. 2020, and the NY SHIELD Act, arguably the most comprehensive state data privacy regulation to date effective Mar. 2020.

According to Kaseya’s 2019 MSP Benchmark Survey, 83 percent of MSPs are impacted by their end-customers’ compliance requirements and 50 percent assist end-customers in their compliance efforts on an ad-hoc basis. Yet, MSPs historically have shied away from offering Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) to clients due to a gap in the particular expertise needed in this space. In fact, less than 10 percent of MSPs currently offer CaaS solutions. Kaseya Compliance Manager solves this issue and empowers MSPs to capture this rapidly growing market while leveraging their existing staff.

“Kaseya Compliance Manager and its many capabilities empower MSPs to ensure their small and medium-sized business customers are fully compliant with the growing list of regulatory standards worldwide, from start to finish,” said Max Pruger, general manager of compliance at Kaseya. “With Compliance Manager for NIST CSF, Kaseya is proud to have made it possible for MSPs and their customers to prepare for almost any future data privacy regulation and audit, while also enhancing the security of their IT environments accordingly.”

Key features in Kaseya Compliance Manager for NIST CSF include:

The NIST Auditor Checklist that gives users a high-level overview of how well their organization complies with NIST CSF to quickly identify potential issues that may affect their level of compliance.

A white-label NIST Risk Analysis that identifies existing gaps in an organization’s protection and compliance, and produces a list of issues users must remediate to ensure compliance.

A NIST Risk Treatment Plan (based on the findings in the NIST Compliance Assessment) with tasks to minimize, avoid or respond to risks. Users also receive a risk scoring matrix that can be used to prioritize risks, and appropriately allocate money and resources to ensure that identified issues are resolved.

Evidence of NIST Compliance, which compiles compliance information from automated scans, augmented data, and questionnaires into one document to back up the NIST Auditor Checklist with real data.

Compliance Manager for NIST CSF represents Kaseya’s ongoing dedication to providing best-in-class compliance services for MSPs and multi-function IT teams, and marks the continued expansion of the Kaseya compliance business unit, which the company dedicated $10 million of investment last fall.

You can find more information about Kaseya Compliance Manager for NIST CSF here .

Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT Infrastructure Management Solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com

