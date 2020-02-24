Helius Medical Technologies CEO Philippe Deschamps to Deliver Congressional Briefing on the Latest Technologies, Innovations and Policies in Clinical Neuroscience

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”) CEO Philippe Deschamps has been invited to brief the US Congress on the latest technologies, innovations and policies in clinical neuroscience at the 9th Annual Brain Mapping Foundation Congressional briefing at the US Congress on February 25th.



Mr. Deschamps will be presenting some thoughts on how neuromodulation can impact the outcome of Acquired Brain Injuries. “I am deeply honored to participate in this congressional briefing and thank the Brain Mapping Foundation for their invitation to participate. I am also deeply grateful for the commitment of Congress to discuss this very important topic,” said Deschamps. “With the high unmet medical need for innovative treatments for neurological conditions it is encouraging that the private and public sector are joining forces to help these people in need,” continued Deschamps.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an authorized class II, non-implantable, medical device in Canada intended for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance from the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

About the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics Foundation

The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) is a non-profit society organized for the purpose of encouraging basic and clinical scientists who are interested in areas of Brain Mapping, engineering, stem cell, nanotechnology, imaging and medical device to improve the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients afflicted with neurological disorders.

This society promotes the public welfare and improves patient care through the translation of new technologies/therapies into lifesaving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The Society is committed to excellence in education, and scientific discovery. The Society achieves its mission through multi-disciplinary collaborations with government agencies, patient advocacy groups, educational institutes and industry as well as a philanthropic organization.

The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) was founded in 2004 to break boundaries in healthcare. The Society promotes policies that support rapid, safe, and cost-effective translation of new technology into medicine.

Translational research applies cutting edge basic science and advanced technologies to clinical neurosciences. The Society examines emerging disciplines such as nanotechnology, image-guided therapy, stem cell therapy, neuromodulation, multi-modality imaging, biophotonics, and biomaterial and tissue engineering for their application to the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation from neurological diseases. The Society seeks to apply these technologies to clinical problems such as brain tumors, stroke, epilepsy, neurodegenerative diseases (Parkinson, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and ALS), traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, autism, post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychiatric illnesses.

