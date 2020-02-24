Veros Real Estate Solutions Enhances Disaster Data Solution

—New executive dashboard provides visibility to potential post-disaster exposure—

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veros Real Estate Solutions, an industry leader in enterprise risk management and collateral valuation services, today announced the availability of a new enhancement to its Disaster Data Solution: Executive Portfolio Dashboard Reporting. This dashboard report provides a visual summary of the potential impact on a portfolio of properties following a natural disaster such as a wildfire, hurricane or earthquake. When a region is declared a disaster area, the Disaster Data Solution allows lenders, servicers, appraisal management companies, and other mortgage transaction participants to determine if a U.S.-based residential property is likely to have been directly affected. This new dashboard visualizes tiered levels of exposure in a portfolio – from no-exposure to maximum-exposure – displaying potentially impacted areas in relation to properties in the portfolio.



When natural disaster strikes, information and accurate insight into properties and homeowners impacted within the mortgage portfolio is essential. With the Veros Disaster Data Solution, mortgage servicers gain a precise understanding of the properties likely impacted both in the core of the event and those properties in the buffer area immediately surrounding the core. This data is acquired through satellite imaging, drones and both public and proprietary data sources and is typically available within a few days post the event, with updates provided continuously as the disaster unfolds and data is collected.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in the frequency of wildfires and weather-related events,” said Darius Bozorgi, CEO of Veros Real Estate Solutions. “Access to accurate, reliable and actionable data about the impacted properties and homeowners is mission-critical for our clients. Providing data at the property level is tremendously important for servicers to prioritize their response quickly and efficiently.”

Veros Disaster Data Solution allows a servicer to:

Pinpoint which borrowers to focus immediate outreach Prioritize properties for property condition inspection Protect servicers real estate assets Gain an executive dashboard overview of portfolio exposure Maintain compliance with GSE disaster policy regulations

Disaster Data and insight is available through VeroSELECT, the Fitch-rated VeroVALUE AVM and through portfolio services, including Match and Append.

For more information about the Veros Disaster Data Solution, visit: https://www.veros.com/solutions/collateral-risk-management/disaster-data

About Veros Real Estate Solutions

A mortgage technology innovator since 2001, Veros is a proven leader in enterprise risk management and collateral valuation services. The firm combines the power of predictive technology, data analytics, and industry expertise to deliver advanced automated solutions that control risk and increase profits throughout the mortgage industry, from loan origination to servicing and securitization. Veros’ services include automated valuation, fraud and risk detection; portfolio analysis, forecasting, and next-generation collateral risk management platforms. Veros is the primary architect and technology provider of the GSEs’ Uniform Collateral Data Portal® (UCDP®). Veros also works closely with the FHA to support its Electronic Appraisal Delivery (EAD) portal. For more information, visit www.veros.com or call 866-458-3767.

Media Contact

Brian Fluhr

Vice President of Marketing

bfluhr@veros.com or communications@veros.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.