O2 Invests in First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair (www.firstclassairsupport.com and www.cargo-repair.com)

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) has invested in First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair ( www.firstclassairsupport.com and www.cargo-repair.com ) to support Isac Roths and the rest of the management team’s continued growth. Isac partnered with O2 to support the team’s strategic vision to enhance its product and service offering to customers across the world.



Isac Roths, President and CEO of both First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair, commented, “we are very excited to partner with O2 to help us facilitate our next stage of growth. We have built strong and lasting customer relationships and would like to enhance our level of service through strategic inventory purchases and acquisitions of other aviation related companies to broaden our offerings. We also have an aggressive plan to expand our MRO capabilities, through our newly formed entity First Class MRO, supply partnerships, and end-market presence. Our Company and platform are poised to scale and we believe O2 is the perfect partner to help us achieve our goals.”

First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair have a strong position in the underserved cargo systems inventory and aftermarket industry with a reputation for exceptional customer service. Both First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair maintain a strong customer base, primarily comprised of airlines, ranging from large domestic and global carriers to smaller regional airlines, with a niche focus on the freighter market. Founded by Isac in 2001, First Class Air Support is a world-wide distributor of aftermarket aircraft components (new, serviceable and overhauled) with over 100,000 line items in stock. In 2012, Isac founded Cargo Repair, an FAA and EASA 145 certified repair station specializing in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (“MRO”) of cargo loading system components. First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair are headquartered in Louisville, KY with additional locations for support in Miami, FL; Pensacola, FL; Victorville, CA; Istanbul, Turkey; and the United Kingdom.

Jay Hansen, Managing Partner at O2, commented, “we are very excited to partner with Isac and his team. First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair have established a strong market position in the highly fragmented aviation aftermarket and we believe there is tremendous opportunity for growth in the market over the next decade. Our goal is to continue to support the Company’s vision and help establish and guide management through strategic decisions and growth planning.” Mr. Hansen added, “we also want to thank our financial partners Graycliff Partners and First Financial Bank for their confidence and participation in this investment.”

First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair marks O2’s first investment of O2 Investment Partners Fund III.

About First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair:

First Class Air Support is a world-wide distributor of aftermarket aircraft components (new, serviceable and overhauled) with over 100,000 line items in stock. Cargo Repair is an FAA certified repair station specializing in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of cargo loading system components. First Class Air Support and Cargo Repair are headquartered in Louisville, KY with additional support locations in Miami, FL; Pensacola, FL; Victorville, CA; Istanbul, Turkey; and the United Kingdom.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com ; www.firstclassairsupport.com ; www.cargo-repair.com

