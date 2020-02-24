Altair names Gilma Saravia new Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data analytics, today announced that Gilma Saravia has joined the company as chief people officer.



Saravia will lead Altair’s global human resources organization, including its workforce strategy, talent acquisition and development, as well as employee engagement. She will oversee all aspects of Altair’s HR functions globally, supporting 3,300 employees across 26 countries. Additionally, as a member of the Altair executive leadership team, she will support strategic company initiatives to ensure Altair continues to foster a culture that attracts, grows and retains the best and the brightest.

Saravia brings more than two decades of experience in leading large-scale, global teams in organizational effectiveness, talent acquisition and development, and HR transformation at major companies. Most recently she was vice president, global corporate human resources and talent for Aptiv. Prior to Aptiv, she held executive roles at U. S. Steel and served as a senior manager in Deloitte’s Human Capital consulting group. During her combined industry and consulting tenure, Saravia led global engagements across multiple industries including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, transportation, public sector, education, and financial services.

“Gilma’s people-first approach to organizational effectiveness and global mindset will be an asset as we continue to scale and develop our teams in order to achieve our growth targets, while maintaining our exceptional culture,” said James Scapa, Altair founder and chief executive officer. “People are our most important asset and we are excited to bring Gilma on board to focus on creating and executing a winning HR strategy.”

“I am energized and honored to help shape the future of Altair,” said Saravia. “What I admire most about Altair is its outstanding culture and the leadership team’s commitment to its people. Those two essential elements create a culture of innovation that delivers ground-breaking technologies for our customers.”

Saravia holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin and holds various certifications and trainings in talent, leadership development, diversity and inclusion.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a476f8e-e135-4d7f-961e-4692839b9a30









Gilma Saravia headshot Gilma Saravia has joined Altair as its chief people officer.



