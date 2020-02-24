Descartes Acquires Peoplevox

/EIN News/ -- Strengthens Ecommerce Fulfilment and Warehouse Management Capabilities on the Global Logistics Network

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired Peoplevox, a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions (“eWMS”).



Headquartered in the UK, Peoplevox serves direct-to-consumer ecommerce customers around the world. Peoplevox’s web-based eWMS and ecommerce fulfilment solutions help customers seamlessly connect to webshop front ends, translate order information into a mobile-driven pick and pack process within the warehouse and then feed parcel delivery systems for shipment execution. The company’s customers include direct-to-consumer brands, ecommerce retailers and traditional retailers with physical stores looking to enhance their online presence to meet the need for omni-channel deliveries to consumers.

“Successful ecommerce supply chains require flexible fulfilment systems that can scale up and down during peak periods, while maintaining connections with a complex ecosystem of sales and delivery channels,” said Jonathan Bellwood, founder of Peoplevox and now VP Industry Solutions at Descartes. “Our web-based eWMS was built with this ecosystem in mind. It helps customers turn fulfilment into a competitive advantage. By combining with Descartes, we see an opportunity to extend our market reach and integrate with complementary technologies to manage the full lifecycle of domestic and cross-border ecommerce shipments.”

“Like our investments in Oz, pixi and ShipRush, Peoplevox adds density and domain expertise to what is an increasingly important area of our business – ecommerce,” said Edward Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We’re thrilled that Peoplevox is joining Descartes to help us better serve businesses looking to enhance their direct-to-consumer fulfilment performance. We welcome Peoplevox employees, customers and partners to the Descartes community.”

Peoplevox is headquartered in London, England. Descartes acquired Peoplevox for GBP 18.9 million (approximately US $24.5 million), net of cash acquired, satisfied from cash on hand and Descartes’ existing line of credit.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

