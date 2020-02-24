Troika Statement on the Peace Process in South Sudan - February 23, 2020

The members of the so-called troika (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States) have issued a new statement on the peace process and a transitional government in South Sudan.

The following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the Kingdom of Norway.

The Troika congratulates the people of South Sudan and the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) on the announcement of the formation of an inclusive transitional government on February 22. We welcome the fact that the government and opposition parties have made the necessary compromises to allow this important step. For the transitional period to be a success, a spirit of continuous collaboration, supported by the active, engaged, and free voices of citizens and civil society, must continue. Nearly nine years since South Sudan's independence, this is an opportunity for the political leadership to take their country forward towards prosperity and peace by making meaningful progress on security sector arrangements, the reform agenda, transitional justice and accountability,

The Troika commends the work of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) as a guarantor of the R-ARCSS. We are committed to working with the new transitional government, IGAD, and other regional and international partners to support the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of peace and stability.



