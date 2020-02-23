There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,724 in the last 365 days.

NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Preliminary Topline Results, Including Histology Data, from 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin in Patients with NASH

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary topline results from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled cohort (Cohort 4) of an adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (formerly NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Live Conference Call

Domestic Callers: (844) 873-0551
International Callers: (602) 563-8472
Passcode: 2466937   

Live and Archived Webcast                                   
For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call  
Domestic Callers: (855) 859-2056
International Callers: (404) 537-3406
Passcode: 2466937

The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler and Alex Santos
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com
ir@ngmbio.com 		Media Contact:

Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com

