SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN NUMBER THREE (3) FOR SAMOA

SAMOA, February 22 - ISSUED BY SAMOA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES AT 220900 UTC OR 11.00 PM – SATURDAY 22nd FEBRUARY 2020 TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CATEGORY 1 (63-87kph) REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SAMOA. (The next Special Weather Bulletin will be issued at 5.00a.m tomorrow or sooner if conditions warrant)

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.