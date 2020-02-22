SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN NUMBER THREE (3) FOR SAMOA
SAMOA, February 22 - ISSUED BY SAMOA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES AT 220900 UTC OR 11.00 PM – SATURDAY 22nd FEBRUARY 2020 TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CATEGORY 1 (63-87kph) REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SAMOA. (The next Special Weather Bulletin will be issued at 5.00a.m tomorrow or sooner if conditions warrant)
