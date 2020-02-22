NATIONAL EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTRE (NEOC) ACTIVATED FOR TROPICAL CYCLONE WASI

SAMOA, February 22 - NEOC; The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Wasi (formerly Tropical Depression TD10F).

TD10F was upgraded to TC Wasi at 2.00pm this afternoon. According to the latest Special Weather Bulletin, if TC Wasi continues on its projected track it will relocate at about 85km (46nm) southwest of Tafitoala or 105 km (57nm) south southwest of Apia at 2.00 am tomorrow morning.

The activation of NEOC is part of Samoa’s National Emergency Response Plan as per the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) under the National Disaster and Emergency Act 2007. NEOC will take the lead on all national coordination and national response with strong collaboration from all Emergency Response Agencies.

NEOC will be responsible for the following areas with respective functions:

• Planning – manage the collation and evaluation of disaster information and data to develop the NEOC SITREP and Incident Action Plan.

• Operations – Coordinate and manage the incidents in the field and assist in the formation of the Incident Action Plan of the NEOC.

• Logistics – Responsible for obtaining and delivering resources as well as providing all logistics service and support functions for the incident and the NEOC.

• Community Welfare – Coordinate with Evacuation Centre Activation and support with Sectors, Line Ministries and Village Response Teams

• Public Information Management, Safety and Legal Section – Responsible for the formulation and release of information about the incident to the public. Preparation of Legal Documents, Safety and security of the NEOC and its Staff.

Please direct all enquiries to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on telephone number 997.