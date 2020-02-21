UNCF Dallas Celebrates its Fourth Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball

Celebrities, corporate sponsors, dignitaries, and leaders join at one of Dallas’ premier social events of the year in efforts to benefit deserving students and historically black colleges and universities

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UNCF Dallas Mayor’s Masked Ball, a signature black-tie gala, will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, featuring a VIP reception, seated dinner, silent auction and music by local favorite, The David Whiteman Band. UNCF will also host the Mask Off after-party, an event for young professionals to celebrate for a great cause, immediately following the main event. This unique experience will be a way for young emerging leaders to have fun while giving back to the community.

“We are delighted to have Mayor Eric Johnson participation in his first year in office. He will serve as host of the 2020 Ball,” said Matilda Louree, area development director, UNCF.

This year, UNCF will honor the Honorable Royce West, Senator, State of Texas and The Honorable Helen Giddings, Retired Texas State Representative with UNCF’s cherished awards, the 2020 MASKED Award.

“On behalf of the City of Dallas, I am delighted to serve as the Host of the 2020 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball,” said Mayor Eric Johnson.

“This event is important because it supports education for minority students. Many sponsors have invested in the work of UNCF to ensure that more students from North Texas can receive a college education at a historically black college or university. and for this, we are very excited to take part in this event,” said Erika Salter and Tommy Jones, Ball Co-Chairs.

Benefitting HBCUs and students of color, events like the North Texas Mayor’s Masked Ball helped UNCF gain the resources to provide more than $9.5 million in scholarships last year to students from Texas. “For every scholarship, UNCF gives a student, there are nine other students we must turn away,” said Matilda Louree, UNCF area development director.

Anchor and reporter Clarice Tinsley will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the evening, along with KDFW Fox 4 News as a media sponsor. Long-time supporter of UNCF, Hunt Consolidated, Inc., also returns as presenting sponsor, joining a host of other generous sponsors such as H-E-B, Toyota of North America, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, The Kayser Foundation and Locke Lord and others.

In its 76th year, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered nearly half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF also actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education.

During the 2018-19 school year, UNCF awarded nearly $600,000 in scholarships to students in the North Texas Area. Proceeds from the Masked Ball will allow UNCF to help even more students in 2020.

To purchase tickets, go to UNCF.org/DallasMMB or call 972.234.1007. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFDallas #UNCF #UNCF75.



About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 17 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF Florida Region on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-854-0007 mashari.grissom@uncf.org



