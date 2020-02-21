Parliament approves Ombudsman Organic Law and Statute

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 21 - The National Assembly (AN) approved, this Friday, in general, the draft Organic Law of the Ombudsman and the Statute of the Ombudsman, adjusted to the legal-constitutional framework in force. ,

Both draft laws, of legislative initiative of the President of the Republic as head of the government, was approved unanimously, will in the coming days be debated in the committee of expertise.

The Secretary of State for Justice, Orlando Fernandes, stressed, on the occasion, that the proposed Law results from a long process of articulation, with the purpose of giving these bodies a regime adjusted to the current legal-constitutional panorama.

Along with the constitutional conformation, he informed that the bills are also aimed at optimizing the framework for the organization and functioning of the Ombudsman, giving him independence, resources and capacity to pursue the respective institutional attributions.

"We are convinced that the proposed Laws are sufficiently balanced and respond to the current needs of organization and functioning of these entities", he observed.

Throughout the debate, MP Mihaela Weba, from UNITA, was concerned that one of the proposed Laws should refer officials and administrative agents of the Ombudsman to the functional and remunerative regime of the public administration.

