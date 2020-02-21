DXL Group Issues Statement on Distribution Center Accident

Associate sustains non-life threatening injuries; being treated at area hospital

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading retailer of men’s XL apparel, reported a non-life threatening injury of one of their Distribution Center associates at the Company’s corporate headquarters today.



“Earlier this morning one of our associates was injured in our Distribution Center and transported to Beth Israel Hospital. Our associate was alert and sustained non-life threatening injuries,” Peter Stratton, DXL’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer, said.

“We are currently focused on giving our support to our associate and his family. DXL will cooperate with OSHA and any investigation related to the accident. Associate safety is our top priority,” Stratton concluded.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of men’s apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. In addition to DXL Men’s Apparel retail and outlet stores, subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. also operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, and e-commerce sites, including DXL.com and mobile site m.destinationXL.com. DXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the XL guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." Sizes start at 38” waist and XL including tall sizes, plus shoe sizes 10-16, in widths to 4E.

DXL Contact Peter Stratton, EVP, CFO and Treasurer 781.828.9300 ext. 2002



