TrueCar, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton LLP

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) and certain of its officers and directors are being investigated for possible securities fraud. TrueCar investors may be eligible for recovery. The investigation is led by Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm.



On February 21, 2020, TrueCar’s common stock dropped by over 12% during intraday trading after revealing only a short-term contract extension with USAA Federal Savings Bank which represents a third of TrueCar’s revenues.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TrueCar securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com or by visiting https://shareholder.law/true .

Block & Leviton LLP was ranked 4th among all securities litigation firms by the Institutional Shareholder Services group for recovery of investor losses in 2017. The firm represents both the nation's largest institutional investors and retail investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Mark Delaney

(617) 398-5600 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

mark@blockesq.com



