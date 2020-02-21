Jeremy Lott and SanMar Corp. helping to set the PromoStandards

SanMar, under owner Jeremy Lott, volunteers time and resources to help establish PromoStandards alongside fellow industry partners.

MERCER ISLAND, WA, USA, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SanMar Corp. is proud to be part of a group of ten founding companies in the promotional products industry who volunteered their time and resources to set up PromoStandards, an easier way for companies to share information about their products. SanMar owner Jeremy Lott, from the Seattle metropolitan area city of Mercer Island, explains more."PromoStandards is a special code that makes the data exchange between multiple suppliers easier, more efficient and more accurate," explains Jeremy Lott, Seattle area promotional products business SanMar Corp.'s owner. "Think of it as a way for companies to speak a common language," he adds.According to Lott, the collaboration generates an open standard that empowers industry members to improve their customers' buying experiences. PromoStandards does so, he says, by allowing them to check inventory, search for product data and check product pricing."Industry members' customers are also able to follow up on order statuses, get shipment notifications and send purchase orders or invoices across many different suppliers' platforms," adds Jeremy Lott, Mercer Island resident and owner and president of PromoStandards co-founding and proudly family-owned promotional products firm SanMar Corp.This new way of making sure everyone is saying the same thing, in the same way, reduces transactional friction and cuts down on order communication issues, according to Lott. Overall, PromoStandards promises, he says, to make for a smoother order completion process for users' digital or online strategies.Speaking from his office just outside of Seattle, Jeremy Lott continues, "PromoStandards offers a consistent means by which suppliers, distributors and various service providers within the promotional products industry can quickly and easily share data.""The initiative's standards allow companies to build or code their half of a computerized integration system once and reuse it with multiple partners," adds Mike Knapick, chief information officer at SanMar Corp., based at the promotional product supplier's headquarters in Issaquah, Washington, 15 miles east-southeast of Seattle. "This," he goes on to further explain, "reduces the time and financial investment needed to integrate systems."PromoStandards consists of industry merchants and distributors such as Staples Promotional Products, HALO Branded Solutions, Facilisgroup and Bic Graphic. A nonprofit organization, PromoStandards allows developers to use the coding free of charge.To learn more about PromoStandards, visit https://promostandards.org/ . To find out more about SanMar Corp., meanwhile, head to https://www.sanmar.com/



